Ardmore Legacy Whisky 70Cl - Smoky

Product Description

  • Highland single malt Scotch whisky
  • The Ardmore celebrates the distillery's unique location on the fringes of the Highlands, offering a lightly peated liquid that is sweet and uplifting. The gentle flavour fully captures the essence of this spirit's stunning Highland home. The Ardmore will appeal to experienced peated malt drinkers and newcomers, alike.
  • Colour - Light golden.
  • Nose - Heather Honey with hints of cinnamon and toffee bonbon. Very subtle hints of peat smoke.
  • Palate - Creamy vanilla spice gives way to more overt smoky charcoal notes, especially with the addition of water. Smoke doesn't dominate and is balanced by the sweet honey and spice flavours.
  • Finish - Full bodied, silky mouth feel with a dry, tangy and lingering aftertaste, coupled with delicious spice notes.
  • The Ardmore distillery sits at the highest point of the Northern railway line, 600 feet above sea level. Close to the small village of Kennethmont, the proximity to the railway line allowed founder Adam Teacher to transport materials from Glasgow to this remote corner of Aberdeenshire, helping the distillery flourish.
  • Almost unchanged from the moment he made his dream a reality, the water is still drawn from the naturally rising springs that sit on the 1,500 foot tall Knockandy Hill.
  • Those who live on the rugged fringes of the Highlands embrace the freedom of the great outdoors and The Ardmore® brings together the power of nature in every drop that travels from our distillery.
  • The Ardmore is a peated single malt whisky shaped by its deep rooted connection to the land, people and wildlife of its Scottish Highland home
  • 40% Vol
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Light, silky peat-smoke & creamy vanilla, balanced with sweet honey & spice

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy neat, dilute with a little water or over ice. Mixes perfectly with club soda, ginger ale or cola

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Ardmore Distillery,
  • Kennethmont,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB54 4NH.

Return to

  • The Ardmore Distillery,
  • Kennethmont,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB54 4NH.
  • http://www.ardmorewhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice peated dram

4 stars

Good stuff, lighrly peated compared with some, sweet vanilla with a long spicy finish. A good starter if you are looking to try a smoky whisky, one of the better NAS I've tried which is widely available in most supermarkets.

