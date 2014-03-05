Complan Nutritional Drink Chicken 4X55g

Product Description
- Chicken flavour vitamin and mineral fortified soup mix, with skimmed milk and vegetable oil
- Nutrition when you need it
- B vitamins that contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Complan Chicken soup provides more nutrition than a can of regular chicken soup
- Gives your body the nutrients it needs
- Specially fortified with:
- 26 essential vitamins and minerals
- Protein for the growth and maintenance of muscle
- B vitamins to help release energy
- Calcium and vitamin D for the maintenance of bones
- Vitamin C and iron to help support the immune system
- A serving refers to1 sachet (55g) mixed with water, per day.
- All the goodness of balanced light meal
- Contains 26 vitamins & minerals
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, sweeteners or preservatives
- Suitable for a vegetarian diet
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Caseinate (from Cow's Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Flavouring (Chicken), Sodium Chloride, Tri Potassium Citrate, Calcium Carbonate, Tri Magnesium Di Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Di Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Magnesium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Tri Sodium Citrate, Sodium L-Ascorbate, Colouring (Beta Carotene), L-Ascorbic Acid, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, D-Biotin, Cupric Sulphate, Cyanocobalamin, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride, DL-α-Tocopherol, DL-α-Tocopherol Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Riboflavin, Cholecalciferol, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite, Phytomenadione
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up with water or milk, Complan can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 3 easy steps to prepare your Complan:
- You will need 200ml (1/3 pint) of water or milk (cold or warm), a whisk or fork and a glass or mug.
- 1 Add a little of the water or milk to the glass or mug and add the sachet of Complan
- 2 Mix to a smooth cream with the whisk or fork
- 3 Top up with the remaining water or milk, stirring continuously
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet.
If you have any questions, please call our Careline on 0845 600 3170 and one of our experts will be happy to help you, or visit www.complan.com
Complan is manufactured to the highest standards. If, however, you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the address below quoting the quality code on the base of this pack:
Nutricia Complan,
White Horse Business Park,
Trowbridge,
Wiltshire,
BA14 0XQ,
UK.
Net Contents
4 x 55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g powder
|% NRV*
|Per serving**
|% NRV*
|Energy
|1855 kJ
|1020 kJ
|-
|441 kcal
|243 kcal
|Fat
|15.6 g
|8.6 g
|of which: saturates
|6.7 g
|3.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|59.7 g
|32.8 g
|of which: sugars
|7.6 g
|4.2 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|15.8 g
|8.7 g
|Salt
|2.3 g
|1.3 g
|Vitamin A
|326 µg
|41
|179 µg
|22
|Vitamin D
|2.8 µg
|56
|1.5 µg
|30
|Vitamin E
|3.5 mg
|29
|1.9 mg
|16
|Vitamin K
|21 µg
|28
|11 µg
|15
|Vitamin C
|70 mg
|88
|39 mg
|49
|Thiamin
|0.96 mg
|87
|0.53 mg
|48
|Riboflavin
|0.38 mg
|27
|0.21 mg
|15
|Niacin
|11 mg
|69
|6.0 mg
|38
|Vitamin B6
|1.2 mg
|86
|0.66 mg
|47
|Folic Acid
|105 µg
|53
|58 µg
|29
|Vitamin B12
|2.3 µg
|92
|1.3 µg
|52
|Biotin
|21 µg
|42
|11 µg
|22
|Pantothenic acid
|5.3 mg
|88
|2.9 mg
|48
|Sodium
|921 mg
|507 mg
|Potassium
|788 mg
|39
|433 mg
|22
|Chloride
|1400 mg
|175
|770 mg
|96
|Calcium
|420 mg
|53
|231 mg
|29
|Phosphorus
|337 mg
|48
|185 mg
|26
|Magnesium
|102 mg
|27
|56 mg
|15
|Iron
|7.4 mg
|53
|4.1 mg
|29
|Zinc
|5.3 mg
|53
|2.9 mg
|29
|Copper
|0.53 mg
|50
|0.29 mg
|29
|Manganese
|0.55 mg
|28
|0.30 mg
|15
|Selenium
|22 µg
|40
|12 µg
|22
|Chromium
|22 µg
|55
|12 µg
|30
|Molybdenum
|41 µg
|82
|23 µg
|46
|Iodine
|79 µg
|23
|43 µg
|29
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals and trace elements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value / **Per 55g powder (when mixed with 200ml water)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet.
