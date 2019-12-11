Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Mayonnaise 180G

Product Description
- Chipotle Chilli Mayonnaise
- Discover more: www.luchito.com
- Smoked in Mexico
- Gran Luchito is the authentic taste of Mexico. Meaning 'Great Little Fighter' Gran Luchito is made from a secret blend of Chipotle & Pasilla Oaxaca chillies, lovingly grown and smoked for generations by local farmers in Southern Mexico. Mixed with a free-range egg mayonnaise, these chillies make Gran Luchito Chipotle Chilli Mayo perfect to dunk and dollop!
- Chili rating - 2 - medium
- Dunk and dollop
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Paste (9.1%) [Mexican Chillies (Chipotle 7%), Safflower Oil, Onions, Dark Agave Nectar, Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices], Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Salt, Sugar, Mustard, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.For best before date see side of jar.
Produce of
Product of Mexico and UK. Packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions: Spread into fajitas, spooned over tacos, dipped with tortillas, smeared on quesadillas, dolloped on tuna tostadas, spread over corn on the cob, dotted on a burger, smothered on a burrito or mashed with avocado.
Name and address
- Gran Luchito,
- 48/49 Princes Pl,
- London,
- W11 4QA.
Return to
- Gran Luchito,
- 48/49 Princes Pl,
- London,
- W11 4QA.
- +44 (0)203 2911 951
- www.luchito.com
- hola@luchito.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2974
|Energy (kcal)
|838
|Total Fat
|81.1g
|(of which saturates)
|5.3g
|Carbohydrates
|3.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.4g
