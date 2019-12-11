By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Mayonnaise 180G

Gran Luchito Smoked Chilli Mayonnaise 180G
£ 2.80
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • Chipotle Chilli Mayonnaise
  • Discover more: www.luchito.com
  • Smoked in Mexico
  • Gran Luchito is the authentic taste of Mexico. Meaning 'Great Little Fighter' Gran Luchito is made from a secret blend of Chipotle & Pasilla Oaxaca chillies, lovingly grown and smoked for generations by local farmers in Southern Mexico. Mixed with a free-range egg mayonnaise, these chillies make Gran Luchito Chipotle Chilli Mayo perfect to dunk and dollop!
  • Chili rating - 2 - medium
  • Dunk and dollop
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Paste (9.1%) [Mexican Chillies (Chipotle 7%), Safflower Oil, Onions, Dark Agave Nectar, Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spices], Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Salt, Sugar, Mustard, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks.For best before date see side of jar.

Produce of

Product of Mexico and UK. Packed in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions: Spread into fajitas, spooned over tacos, dipped with tortillas, smeared on quesadillas, dolloped on tuna tostadas, spread over corn on the cob, dotted on a burger, smothered on a burrito or mashed with avocado.

Name and address

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48/49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.

Return to

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48/49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA.
  • +44 (0)203 2911 951
  • www.luchito.com
  • hola@luchito.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2974
Energy (kcal)838
Total Fat81.1g
(of which saturates)5.3g
Carbohydrates3.1g
(of which sugars)0.2g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 1.4g

