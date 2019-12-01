Oral-B Vitality Plus Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

Mould in the folds
The ridges catch water and provide a place for mould to grow very easily, otherwise an average toothbrush
Excellent!
I absolutely love this toothbrush. For many years I kept saying to my husband I wanted one for Christmas, last year he finally gave in haha and I’ve been using it ever since. I have gone on to buy the junior ones for our children.
Brilliant, affordable and does the job!
I bought this toothbrush from a supermarket for an affordable price. I’d never used an electric toothbrush before, and having recently had a tooth removed I wanted to take extra care of my teeth. So, I decided to try an electric toothbrush out, and it’s fair to say I wasn’t disappointed. If you cant afford the overly expensive toothbrushes I would recommend this! The charge doesn’t last as long as it says on the box, but for the price you pay you can’t complain, the quality is still there!
Great value
Bought this as a present for someone. He was happy with it and says it works very well.
great product
but should it not have a light or something to tell you its charging?
Oral B Vitality Plus
Economically priced, works a treat. Short charge time with good battery life.
Oral B
I have used these for many years i love them and i think they give you a lovely fresh feeling the only problem is the battery doesn't last very long and theres no warning when they are going to die
Top banana
Can't believe the difference, how fresh and clean my teeth feel since I been using this, happy
far better than traditional toothbrush
The Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a must for your daily cleansing routine. Since I got mine my teeth are a lot cleaner, brighter and whiter. I've never needed to get a scale and polish since starting brushing my teeth with Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, it's one of my best buys.
Love it
I bought this because i was fed up with buying batteries for my battery operated brush. My teeth feel a lot cleaner and the timer is handy