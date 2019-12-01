Oral-B Vitality Plus Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.