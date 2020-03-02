Oral-B Vitality+ 2 Heads Electric Toothbrush

Noisy!
I've only ever bought Oral B electric toothbrushes for over 25 years! The last one wouldn't hold a charge, so I took advantage of this Tesco half price offer. It's MUCH noisier h=than the old one, and despite seeing reviews mentioning charges 'lasting a week', I have to top it up every night to get the required speed. It'll do, but I'm disappointed in Oral B for the first time, and had I paid full price, would have returned it.
Noisy!
I've only ever bought Oral B electric toothbrushes for over 25 years! The last one wouldn't hold a charge, so I took advantage of this Tesco half price offer. It's MUCH noisier h=than the old one, and despite seeing reviews mentioning charges 'lasting a week', I have to top it up every night to get the required speed. It'll do, but I'm disappointed in Oral B for the first time, and had I paid full price, would have returned it.
Disappointingly weak
I'm relieved I was able to return this for a refund. I have been using oral b electric toothbrushes for years, but this one was much less powerful than my previous ones. I used it twice and returned it so I can't comment on battery life, but it didn't feel like it did the job properly... I will buy a different oral b toothbrush soon
Excellent!
I absolutely love this toothbrush. For many years I kept saying to my husband I wanted one for Christmas, last year he finally gave in haha and I’ve been using it ever since. I have gone on to buy the junior ones for our children.
its good but not brilliant
Bought this as it was on offer. Have had one before and was very happy with it. My only negative comment is this one doesn't seem to hold its charge very well. Every couple of days I have to recharge, which is rather annoying when you are in the middle of cleaning your teeth.
Mixed Review
Purcahased today form UK store. Opened box and although hapy with the overall product it requires an out the box 16hr charge and ships with only n EU plug!
Judy what the dentist ordered!
I bought this for my daughter recently- she is delighted with it.
Oral B
I have used these for many years i love them and i think they give you a lovely fresh feeling the only problem is the battery doesn't last very long and theres no warning when they are going to die
far better than traditional toothbrush
The Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a must for your daily cleansing routine. Since I got mine my teeth are a lot cleaner, brighter and whiter. I've never needed to get a scale and polish since starting brushing my teeth with Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, it's one of my best buys.
Poor Quality failed after only 8 weeks
Braun/Oral B used to make great products, this is my 3rd Oral B the first was great (lasted 10 years+) the next not so good (battery only lasts 4-5 days before needing a recharge) the last one failed after only 8 weeks use. Wouldn't recommend and wont be buying another of their poorly made products again. In addition the badly designed web site gives you the run about when trying to get it repaired, then wants proof of purchase (just tell me upfront so I didn't just waste 20 minutes!) Toothbrush now in Trash!