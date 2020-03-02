By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Vitality+ 2 Heads Electric Toothbrush

4.5(98)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Vitality+ 2 Heads Electric Toothbrush
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • 2D cleaning -oscillates and rotates
  • 18 hours charge provides 30 minutes usage time
  • 2 minute timer to assist effective brushing
  • < Rechargeable Brush with 1 mode and 2 brush heads - 2D cleaning // Ships with 2 pin plug>
  • The Oral-B Vitality Plus 3DWhite Pink electric rechargeable toothbrush provides a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. An in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes. Best of all it’s brought to you by Oral-B – the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide. Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care.
  • The essential toothbrush to achieve an everyday clean
  • Removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Content: 1 x toothbrush handle with 2-pin charger, 2 toothbrush heads
  • Oral-B, the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Use Your electric toothbrush? Wet the brush head and apply toothpaste. Place the toothbrush in the mouth and turn on. Guide the brush head slowly from tooth to tooth. Hold the toothbrush head in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next tooth. Brush the gums as well as the teeth, first the outsides, then the insides, finally the chewing surfaces.

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

98 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Noisy!

3 stars

I've only ever bought Oral B electric toothbrushes for over 25 years! The last one wouldn't hold a charge, so I took advantage of this Tesco half price offer. It's MUCH noisier h=than the old one, and despite seeing reviews mentioning charges 'lasting a week', I have to top it up every night to get the required speed. It'll do, but I'm disappointed in Oral B for the first time, and had I paid full price, would have returned it.

Disappointingly weak

1 stars

I'm relieved I was able to return this for a refund. I have been using oral b electric toothbrushes for years, but this one was much less powerful than my previous ones. I used it twice and returned it so I can't comment on battery life, but it didn't feel like it did the job properly... I will buy a different oral b toothbrush soon

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this toothbrush. For many years I kept saying to my husband I wanted one for Christmas, last year he finally gave in haha and I’ve been using it ever since. I have gone on to buy the junior ones for our children.

its good but not brilliant

4 stars

Bought this as it was on offer. Have had one before and was very happy with it. My only negative comment is this one doesn't seem to hold its charge very well. Every couple of days I have to recharge, which is rather annoying when you are in the middle of cleaning your teeth.

Mixed Review

1 stars

Purcahased today form UK store. Opened box and although hapy with the overall product it requires an out the box 16hr charge and ships with only n EU plug!

Judy what the dentist ordered!

4 stars

I bought this for my daughter recently- she is delighted with it.

Oral B

4 stars

I have used these for many years i love them and i think they give you a lovely fresh feeling the only problem is the battery doesn't last very long and theres no warning when they are going to die

far better than traditional toothbrush

5 stars

The Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a must for your daily cleansing routine. Since I got mine my teeth are a lot cleaner, brighter and whiter. I've never needed to get a scale and polish since starting brushing my teeth with Oral-B Vitality Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, it's one of my best buys.

Poor Quality failed after only 8 weeks

1 stars

Braun/Oral B used to make great products, this is my 3rd Oral B the first was great (lasted 10 years+) the next not so good (battery only lasts 4-5 days before needing a recharge) the last one failed after only 8 weeks use. Wouldn't recommend and wont be buying another of their poorly made products again. In addition the badly designed web site gives you the run about when trying to get it repaired, then wants proof of purchase (just tell me upfront so I didn't just waste 20 minutes!) Toothbrush now in Trash!

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

