Schwartz Creamy Chicken & Leek Bake 35G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.85
£2.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A creamy recipe mix with zesty lemon peel, warming marjoram and aromatic parsley for a delicious chicken bake full for flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 40 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat or artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Lemon Peel Powder (4%), Cream Powder (3%) (from Milk), Salt, Yellow Mustard Seed, Garlic Powder, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Marjoram, Parsley, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5' -Ribonucleotides), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 12.6%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1744kJ1395kJ
-416kcal333kcal17%
Fat16.4g14.1g20%
of which saturates9.5g6.8g34%
Carbohydrate52.1g10.7g4%
of which sugars2.1g6.4g7%
Fibre5.9g2.1g
Protein12.0g39.7g79%
Salt6.25g1.80g30%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely , tasty family dinner.

5 stars

This makes a lovely ,tasty ,quick to make dinner for all the family. the children loved this. Even the fussy teenagers

