Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime Alcohol Free 500Ml

£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Swedish Apple Cider with a Taste of Strawberry & Lime
  • Alc. Not more than 0.05% vol.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Apples, Juice (Apple, Elderberry, Strawberry & Lime), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Best Before, See Date

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg Town,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ML
Energy:174 KJ / 41 Kcal
Fat <0.5 g
Of which Saturates <0.5 g
Carbohydrate:10.1 g
Of which Sugars:10.1 g
Protein:<0.5 g
Salt:<0.01 g

Sweet Cider

5 stars

My husband orders this when we are out, so it is great i can buy it from Tescos. It is an alcohol-free cider and is very sweet, but has a great taste for strawberry and Lime.

