Soreen Winter Spice

- Energy675kJ 160kcal8%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.3g1%
- Sugars12.4g14%
- Salt0.30g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1298kJ
Product Description
- A moist fruit loaf with raisins, currants, cherries and mixed spice
- Searching for a winter treat... you're getting warmer!
- When it's cold outside, sometimes all you need is a hot brew and a squidgy Soreen hug! Our Winter Spice Loaf is a sumptuous mix of zesty orange and lemon, a sprinkle of spice and Soreen fruity goodness.
- The perfect all-round winter treat!
- Deliciously squidgy energy
- With raisins, currants, cherries, a hint of citrus, and warming winter spices
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour E150C), Raisins (7%), Currants (7%), Glace Cherries (5%) (Cherries, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Colour: Erythrosine), Maize Starch, Sugar, Black Treacle, Sweetened Orange Flavoured Pieces (Concentrated Apple Puree, Concentrated Orange Juice, Fructose Glucose Syrup, Humectant: Glycerol, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Palm Fat, Rice Starch, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Orange Flavouring), Sweetened Mixed Citrus Peel (2%), (Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Cinnamon Blend, Mixed Spice, Yeast, Salt, Dried Whey (from Cows Milk), Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Soya
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Wrap me up tightly and eat me within 2 days of opening, or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing and make sure I am fully defrosted before taking a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- I'm delicious as I am, but for something different toast me under the grill and top with brandy butter, gently heat me and cover with custard or just enjoy me as I come.
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain. May contain cherry stones.
Name and address
- Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Email us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write to us at
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/5 Loaf
|Energy
|1298kJ
|675kJ
|-
|307kcal
|160kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|32.1g
|of which sugars
|23.9g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|2.6g
|Protein
|7.4g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.30g
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain. May contain cherry stones.
