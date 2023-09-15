Kleenex Balsam Tissues Pocket Pack x8 9 Sheets Heading out? Grab a pocket pack. Make sure you always have Kleenex® Balsam tissues to hand, so you can be ready for whatever life throws your way, wherever you happen to be.

"Snotty noses. Stuffy noses. Streamy noses. They're part of everyday life. Especially during cold and flu season. So, when you're not feeling your best, be kind to yourself and treat your nose to a little extra care when you grab Kleenex® Balsam tissue - your nose's favourite sidekick. Don't let a runny nose ruin your day. Wipe, blow and soothe your nose with a tissue you can trust. Kleenex® Balsam tissues are soft and kind to snotty noses. With Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose, so banish the redness and hold your head high."

Kleenex® Balsam Tissues with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose.

Tissues 8 x 9, 21 x 21cm. Total 3.17m² FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tadworth, Surrey

Soothes your nose

Pack size: 72SHT

Ingredients

Paraffin Liquidum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract