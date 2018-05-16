Black Magic Boxed Chocolates 174G

Product Description
- Assorted dark chocolates.
- Black Magic is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- A classic selection of caramels, wholenuts and fruit creams, wrapped in dark chocolate. Choose from nine different tantalising centres: Coffee Crescent, Pure Black Magic, Midnight Truffle, Almond Crunch, Raspberry Heaven, Dreamy Fudge, Hazelnut Swirl, Orange Sensation and Caramel Heart.
- Coffee Crescent - A sweet coffee centre wrapped in rich dark chocolate
- Pure Black Magic - An elegant piece of pure dark chocolate
- Midnight Truffle - A silky smooth truffle, rich with cocoa
- Almond Crunch - Finely chopped almonds immersed in a truffle filling and wrapped in rich dark chocolate
- Raspberry Heaven - A fruity burst of raspberry encased in delicious dark chocolate
- Dreamy Fudge - Soft, creamy fudge enveloped in a dark chocolate coating
- Hazelnut Swirl - A whole roasted hazelnut set in a heavenly praline, surrounded by a dark chocolate shell
- Orange Sensation - Soft, tangy orange fondant draped in dark chocolate
- Caramel Heart - Flowing golden caramel held in a dark chocolate shell.
- The perfect gift for dark chocolate lovers.
- Have you tried Black Magic Temptations? A smaller box, perfect as a gift.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 174g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Roasted Almonds, Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Roasted Hazelnuts, Hazelnut Paste, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabiliser (Invertase), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Cherry, Radish, Sweet Potato), Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 47% minimum
Allergy Information
- May include Peanuts, other Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end: see side panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Chocolates = 1 serving
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Insert. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
174g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2051kJ
|400kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|490kcal
|96kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|23.5g
|4.6g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|13.2g
|2.6g
|20g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|63.4g
|12.3g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|59.1g
|11.5g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|4.4g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 chocolates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019