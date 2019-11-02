Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Pot 330G

Very tasty and filling
Very tasty and filling
Best option for lunch
Really delicious, genuinely very tasty and convenient. I have been caught wiping the plate clean with my finger to get all the sauce. Although lately the amount of chicken seems to have been reduced in correlation to the 17% price increase. Can be cooked from frozen making it ideal to have on standby or taken into work for lunch.
Bland & chewy
This product was extremely tasteless. The chicken lumps were chewy & unedible Would not buy again.
very tasty and quick to get ready
All Indian pot meals are found to be good value for money so please do not discontinue the range.
yum
started buying these about a year ago, quick easy and very tasty, not too strongly flavoured, quite filling, only complaint i have is the seed you get sometimes, tastes awful to me if i dont spot it first