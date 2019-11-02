By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Pot 330G

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Rice Pot 330G
£ 1.75
£0.53/100g
Each pack (330g)
  • Energy1806kJ 430kcal
    22%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a tomato, onion, cream and almond sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a chilli spice blend
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (14%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Yogurt (Milk), Almonds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Leaf, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek Leaf, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Allow pot to stand until it regains its rigidity. Not suitable for oven heating. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée. This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

330g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (330g)
Energy547kJ / 130kcal1806kJ / 430kcal
Fat4.6g15.2g
Saturates0.9g3.0g
Carbohydrate15.8g52.1g
Sugars1.3g4.3g
Fibre0.8g2.6g
Protein6.0g19.8g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Very tasty and filling

5 stars

Very tasty and filling

Best option for lunch

5 stars

Really delicious, genuinely very tasty and convenient. I have been caught wiping the plate clean with my finger to get all the sauce. Although lately the amount of chicken seems to have been reduced in correlation to the 17% price increase. Can be cooked from frozen making it ideal to have on standby or taken into work for lunch.

Bland & chewy

1 stars

This product was extremely tasteless. The chicken lumps were chewy & unedible Would not buy again.

very tasty and quick to get ready

5 stars

All Indian pot meals are found to be good value for money so please do not discontinue the range.

yum

5 stars

started buying these about a year ago, quick easy and very tasty, not too strongly flavoured, quite filling, only complaint i have is the seed you get sometimes, tastes awful to me if i dont spot it first

