Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket White

4.5(19)Write a review
Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket White
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • - L90 x W70cm. 100% cotton. Machine washable.
  • - Part of the Tesco Baby range, this cellular blanket is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort.
  • - For easy care, blanket is machine washable up to temperature of 40°C.

Soft, breathable and great quality

5 stars

I bought this blanket for my newborn after a similar one was very stiff bought from elsewhere. This is soft, folds nicely and feels gentle on my baby’s skin.

Great value for money

5 stars

Essential item for newborns. Light and easy to wash and dry

Great blanket

5 stars

This King size blanket is really good quality for the prise

Beautiful

5 stars

Bought this ready for when my new baby arrives. Great size, will be perfect for swaddling my little bundle in. I've washed it in fairy non bio and tumble dried it and it has kept its shape and feels nice and soft.

Great value blanket

5 stars

This cellular blanket is as good quality as other more expensive ones I have purchased. Exactly what was needed. Very happy with purchase and I'm quite a fussy customer!!!!

Great blanket

5 stars

Bit bigger than the cotton cellular blankets I got from another store, which is good as it covers newborn more when folded or wrapped around them. Feels soft and washes fine.

Lovely first blankets

5 stars

These are good value for money and ideal for first blankets. They have washed well for the first wash but time will tell as baby grow I chose click and collect - this was free and delivery was very quick and efficient

Good value

5 stars

We were happy with the quality and price of the blankets!

Great value for money

5 stars

Lovely item and great quality for a good price. Would recommend.

Cellular blanket

5 stars

Better than expected softer than a lot of other cellular blankets

