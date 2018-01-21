Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket White

Soft, breathable and great quality
I bought this blanket for my newborn after a similar one was very stiff bought from elsewhere. This is soft, folds nicely and feels gentle on my baby’s skin.
Great value for money
Essential item for newborns. Light and easy to wash and dry
Great blanket
This King size blanket is really good quality for the prise
Beautiful
Bought this ready for when my new baby arrives. Great size, will be perfect for swaddling my little bundle in. I've washed it in fairy non bio and tumble dried it and it has kept its shape and feels nice and soft.
Great value blanket
This cellular blanket is as good quality as other more expensive ones I have purchased. Exactly what was needed. Very happy with purchase and I'm quite a fussy customer!!!!
Great blanket
Bit bigger than the cotton cellular blankets I got from another store, which is good as it covers newborn more when folded or wrapped around them. Feels soft and washes fine.
Lovely first blankets
These are good value for money and ideal for first blankets. They have washed well for the first wash but time will tell as baby grow I chose click and collect - this was free and delivery was very quick and efficient
Good value
We were happy with the quality and price of the blankets!
Great value for money
Lovely item and great quality for a good price. Would recommend.
Cellular blanket
Better than expected softer than a lot of other cellular blankets