By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket Pink

5(9)Write a review
Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket Pink
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our Pink Moses Cellular Blanket is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for the money

4 stars

Second one I've bought, excellent value for money.

Most useful

5 stars

I bought this a I was nearing the of my pregnancy and these were cheaper from here than other place I had looked at.

Really soft and good quakity

5 stars

Great for the summer. Really soft and good quality, thin blanket.

Great value

4 stars

I bought a couple for my baby boy who loves to pull blankets over his face when he sleeps. The wholes makes these a good option for his safety. (I'm also tired of blue everything!) They are decent enough quality and a great price.

Lovely blankets

5 stars

Great little blankets which can be used for swaddling as well as crib covers.

Perfect

5 stars

A good blanket, perfect price. Exactly the same as from Mothercare.

Value for Money !

5 stars

we got what we expected ! It's soft and i don't foresee any issues using for our upcoming baby.

Great product

5 stars

Great little blanket light to travel with and very cute

Good value for money

5 stars

This blanket has washed nicely and it's the perfect size to use for Moses basket, crib or pram

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here