Fred&Flo Moses Cellular Blanket Pink

Great for the money
Second one I've bought, excellent value for money.
Most useful
I bought this a I was nearing the of my pregnancy and these were cheaper from here than other place I had looked at.
Really soft and good quakity
Great for the summer. Really soft and good quality, thin blanket.
Great value
I bought a couple for my baby boy who loves to pull blankets over his face when he sleeps. The wholes makes these a good option for his safety. (I'm also tired of blue everything!) They are decent enough quality and a great price.
Lovely blankets
Great little blankets which can be used for swaddling as well as crib covers.
Perfect
A good blanket, perfect price. Exactly the same as from Mothercare.
Value for Money !
we got what we expected ! It's soft and i don't foresee any issues using for our upcoming baby.
Great product
Great little blanket light to travel with and very cute
Good value for money
This blanket has washed nicely and it's the perfect size to use for Moses basket, crib or pram