Olivio Oil 1 Litre

Product Description
- A Blend of Vegetable Oil with 15% Pure Olive Oil
- 100ml Olivio Oil weighs 92g
- A touch of the Mediterranean for all your cooking
- High in monounsaturates
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
- High in monounsaturates
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil Composed of Refined Olive Oils and Virgin Olive Oils (15%)
Storage
Store away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Cool oil thoroughly before returning to the bottle
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Edible Oils Ltd.,
- Princes Limited,
- Liverpool,
- England,
- L3 1NX.
Return to
- Edible Oils Ltd.,
- Princes Limited,
- Consumer Services Dept,
- Liverpool,
- England,
- L3 1NX.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml Typically Provides
|Energy
|3404kJ/828kcal
|Fat
|92g
|(of which saturates
|8g)
|(of which monounsaturates
|57g)
|(of which polyunsaturates
|26g)
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|(of which sugars
|<0.5g)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019