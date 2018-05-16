By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olivio Oil 1 Litre

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • A Blend of Vegetable Oil with 15% Pure Olive Oil
  • 100ml Olivio Oil weighs 92g
  • A touch of the Mediterranean for all your cooking
  • High in monounsaturates
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil Composed of Refined Olive Oils and Virgin Olive Oils (15%)

Storage

Store away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Cool oil thoroughly before returning to the bottle

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Edible Oils Ltd.,
  • Princes Limited,
  • Liverpool,
  • England,
  • L3 1NX.

  • Edible Oils Ltd.,
  • Princes Limited,
  • Consumer Services Dept,
  • Liverpool,
  • England,
  • L3 1NX.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml Typically Provides
Energy 3404kJ/828kcal
Fat 92g
(of which saturates 8g)
(of which monounsaturates 57g)
(of which polyunsaturates 26g)
Carbohydrate <0.5g
(of which sugars <0.5g)
Fibre<0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

