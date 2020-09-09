By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Crunchie Treat Size 210G

Cadbury Crunchie Treat Size 210G
£ 1.39
£0.66/100g

Offer

Each 17.5 g contains
  • Energy340 kJ 81 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9 g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7 g
    8%
  • Sugars11 g
    12%
  • Salt0.13 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1944 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (40 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with a golden honeycombed centre in a mini treatsize format.
  • More great tastes from Cadbury
  • Cadbury Heroes
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Launched way back in 1929, Crunchie is a Cadbury classic. Get that Friday Feeling!
  • Each pack contains approximately 12 bars - Perfect for treats and parties
  • 81 calories in each bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Do not refrigerate.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 12 treatsize bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (17.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1944 kJ340 kJ8400 kJ /
-462 kcal81 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g2.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.7 g1.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 74 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars 65 g11 g90 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.2 g-
Protein 3.0 g0.5 g50 g
Salt 0.74 g0.13 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

