Clubcard Price

Tesco Roasted Nut Mix Snack Pack 55G

Tesco Roasted Nut Mix Snack Pack 55G
£0.85
£15.46/kg

Each pack

Energy
1387kJ
335kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
26.8g

-

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

-

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2523kJ / 609kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted almonds, cashew nuts and hazelnuts.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Almonds, Roasted Hazelnuts, Roasted Cashew Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy2523kJ / 609kcal1387kJ / 335kcal
Fat48.8g26.8g
Saturates5.1g2.8g
Carbohydrate15.1g8.3g
Sugars4.5g2.5g
Fibre7.8g4.3g
Protein23.4g12.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Crisp and fresh nuts

5 stars

Crisp and fresh nuts always. This is my favourite nut snack pack.

Loved them very tasty and filling

5 stars

Loved them very tasty and filling

These are lovely for snacking, roasted but not sal

5 stars

These are lovely for snacking, roasted but not salted.

