Tesco Meal For Two Chicken Tikka Masala & Jalfrezi 1.45Kg

4(4)Write a review
£ 8.00
£5.52/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy5182kJ 1236kcal
    62%
  • Fat48.9g
    70%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars19.6g
    22%
  • Salt3.8g
    63%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice with spices. Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Marinated chicken in a tomato and chilli sauce. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion with spices.
  • Pack size: 1.45kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Following the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove outer packaging. Pierce film lids several times on the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice well before serving the onion bhajis and the naan bread.

Microwave

Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Chicken jalfrezi
800W/900W 4 mins /3 mins 30 secs
Chicken tikka masala
800W/900W 4 mins /3 mins 30 secs
Pilau rice
800W/900W 3 mins /2 mins 30 secs

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Oven or microwave heat the chicken tikka masala, chicken jalfrezi and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.45kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (699g**)
Energy741kJ / 177kcal5182kJ / 1236kcal
Fat7.0g48.9g
Saturates1.4g9.8g
Carbohydrate19.4g135.6g
Sugars2.8g19.6g
Fibre2.5g17.5g
Protein7.8g54.5g
Salt0.6g3.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 1450g typically weighs 1398g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy677kJ 162kcal
      8%
    • Fat6.0g
      9%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars6.6g
      7%
    • Salt0.9g
      15%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 440kJ / 105kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Green Chilli, Sugar, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil Powder, Fennel, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf Powder.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (154g**)
    Energy440kJ / 105kcal677kJ / 162kcal
    Fat3.9g6.0g
    Saturates0.6g0.9g
    Carbohydrate4.6g7.1g
    Sugars4.3g6.6g
    Fibre2.9g4.5g
    Protein11.4g17.6g
    Salt0.6g0.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 onion bhajis
    • Energy979kJ 236kcal
      12%
    • Fat15.6g
      22%
    • Saturates1.2g
      6%
    • Sugars5.0g
      6%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 onion bhajis (94g**)
    Energy1042kJ / 251kcal979kJ / 236kcal
    Fat16.6g15.6g
    Saturates1.3g1.2g
    Carbohydrate17.0g16.0g
    Sugars5.3g5.0g
    Fibre4.9g4.6g
    Protein5.9g5.5g
    Salt0.6g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1339kJ 317kcal
      16%
    • Fat6.7g
      10%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 159kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (199g**)
    Energy673kJ / 159kcal1339kJ / 317kcal
    Fat3.4g6.7g
    Saturates0.2g0.4g
    Carbohydrate28.8g57.4g
    Sugars0.2g0.4g
    Fibre1.1g2.2g
    Protein2.9g5.7g
    Salt0.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy964kJ 231kcal
      12%
    • Fat14.0g
      20%
    • Saturates5.7g
      29%
    • Sugars6.5g
      7%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nuts, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil Powder, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (155g**)
    Energy622kJ / 149kcal964kJ / 231kcal
    Fat9.0g14.0g
    Saturates3.7g5.7g
    Carbohydrate4.7g7.3g
    Sugars4.2g6.5g
    Fibre1.9g2.9g
    Protein11.4g17.7g
    Salt0.5g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One naan bread
    • Energy1228kJ 291kcal
      15%
    • Fat6.8g
      10%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt0.9g
      15%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seeds, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan bread (97g**)
    Energy1266kJ / 300kcal1228kJ / 291kcal
    Fat7.0g6.8g
    Saturates1.5g1.5g
    Carbohydrate49.1g47.6g
    Sugars1.4g1.4g
    Fibre3.3g3.2g
    Protein8.6g8.3g
    Salt1.0g0.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Use British chicken!!

1 stars

Having had your plastic box take away meals on numerous occasions and enjoyed them, due to lack of stock, I picked up this instead. Read the instructions written on the box for cooking and noticed that the chicken had been imported from Thailand! ! It was tough and chewy, not at all nice so won't be buying that again. Why on earth would you do that! We have wonderful chicken in England, that is a dreadful decision!

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

Great alternative to a takeaway.

5 stars

One of the best tasting Indian meals around. Good quality and plenty to go around. Not too hot but plenty of flavour. Great for a treat or a good night in.

As good as takeaway

5 stars

But these for my family they love them. hot and tasty 3 boxes feed 5 adults and 2 children .

