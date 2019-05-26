Tesco Meal For Two Chicken Tikka Masala & Jalfrezi 1.45Kg

Use British chicken!!
Having had your plastic box take away meals on numerous occasions and enjoyed them, due to lack of stock, I picked up this instead. Read the instructions written on the box for cooking and noticed that the chicken had been imported from Thailand! ! It was tough and chewy, not at all nice so won't be buying that again. Why on earth would you do that! We have wonderful chicken in England, that is a dreadful decision!
Really tasty
Great alternative to a takeaway.
One of the best tasting Indian meals around. Good quality and plenty to go around. Not too hot but plenty of flavour. Great for a treat or a good night in.
As good as takeaway
But these for my family they love them. hot and tasty 3 boxes feed 5 adults and 2 children .