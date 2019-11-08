Tesco Korma/ Tikka Masala Meal For 2 1.45Kg

As good as your Indian takeaway...
This product is absolutely terrific.... just as if cooked at your local Indian Takeaway. The taste is excellent, every single bit of it
value
Very Tasty, excellent value
Value
Delicious. Easily enough for three.
Tasty!
Excellent value for money and very tasty! After a long day at work this was ideal to just pop in the oven and then enjoy!
A fantastic value meal
This meal was generous for two people and everything about it was delicious. There was ample of the two main dishes, the rice and the onion bhajis were quite large, as were the naan breads. We would happily buy this again, but it looks likely that it is no longer available.
Nice....
Was delicious we really liked it although only 4 small pieces of chicken in the curries but apart from that was fine.
Herd Chicken
Good spice levels but very hard pieces of chicken compared to previous purchases of same item