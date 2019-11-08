By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Korma/ Tikka Masala Meal For 2 1.45Kg

Tesco Korma/ Tikka Masala Meal For 2 1.45Kg
£ 8.00
£5.52/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy5544kJ 1324kcal
    66%
  • Fat58.7g
    84%
  • Saturates14.0g
    70%
  • Sugars18.9g
    21%
  • Salt3.7g
    62%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice with spices. Marinated chicken in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce. Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion with spices.
  • A taste of India 4 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India 4 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 1.45kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove outer packaging. Pierce film lids several times on the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice well before serving with the onion bhajis and naan bread.

Microwave

Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Chicken korma
800W/ 900W 4 mins/3 mins 30 secs
Chicken tikka masala
800W/900W 4 mins / 3 mins 30 secs
Pilau rice
800W /900W 3 mins/2 mins 30 secs

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Oven or microwave heat the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.45kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (699g**)
Energy793kJ / 189kcal5544kJ / 1324kcal
Fat8.4g58.7g
Saturates2.0g14.0g
Carbohydrate19.1g133.5g
Sugars2.7g18.9g
Fibre2.7g18.9g
Protein8.0g55.9g
Salt0.5g3.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 1450g typically weighs 1398g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

  • 2 onion bhajis
    • Energy979kJ 236kcal
      12%
    • Fat15.6g
      22%
    • Saturates1.2g
      6%
    • Sugars5.0g
      6%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 251kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 onion bhajis (94g**)
    Energy1042kJ / 251kcal979kJ / 236kcal
    Fat16.6g15.6g
    Saturates1.3g1.2g
    Carbohydrate17.0g16.0g
    Sugars5.3g5.0g
    Fibre4.9g4.6g
    Protein5.9g5.5g
    Salt0.6g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1339kJ 317kcal
      16%
    • Fat6.7g
      10%
    • Saturates0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 159kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (199g**)
    Energy673kJ / 159kcal1339kJ / 317kcal
    Fat3.4g6.7g
    Saturates0.2g0.4g
    Carbohydrate28.8g57.4g
    Sugars0.2g0.4g
    Fibre1.1g2.2g
    Protein2.9g5.7g
    Salt0.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy964kJ 231kcal
      12%
    • Fat14.0g
      20%
    • Saturates5.7g
      29%
    • Sugars6.5g
      7%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nuts, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil Powder, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (155g**)
    Energy622kJ / 149kcal964kJ / 231kcal
    Fat9.0g14.0g
    Saturates3.7g5.7g
    Carbohydrate4.7g7.3g
    Sugars4.2g6.5g
    Fibre1.9g2.9g
    Protein11.4g17.7g
    Salt0.5g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One naan bread
    • Energy1228kJ 291kcal
      15%
    • Fat6.8g
      10%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt0.9g
      15%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seeds, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan bread (97g**)
    Energy1266kJ / 300kcal1228kJ / 291kcal
    Fat7.0g6.8g
    Saturates1.5g1.5g
    Carbohydrate49.1g47.6g
    Sugars1.4g1.4g
    Fibre3.3g3.2g
    Protein8.6g8.3g
    Salt1.0g0.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1020kJ 245kcal
      12%
    • Fat15.4g
      22%
    • Saturates5.1g
      26%
    • Sugars5.4g
      6%
    • Salt0.7g
      12%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 159kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (35%), Onion, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cardamom Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Mace, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Oregano Powder, Basil Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (154g**)
    Energy662kJ / 159kcal1020kJ / 245kcal
    Fat10.0g15.4g
    Saturates3.3g5.1g
    Carbohydrate3.5g5.4g
    Sugars3.5g5.4g
    Fibre3.6g5.5g
    Protein12.0g18.5g
    Salt0.5g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

As good as your Indian takeaway...

5 stars

This product is absolutely terrific.... just as if cooked at your local Indian Takeaway. The taste is excellent, every single bit of it

value

5 stars

Very Tasty, excellent value

Value

5 stars

Delicious. Easily enough for three.

Tasty!

5 stars

Excellent value for money and very tasty! After a long day at work this was ideal to just pop in the oven and then enjoy!

A fantastic value meal

5 stars

This meal was generous for two people and everything about it was delicious. There was ample of the two main dishes, the rice and the onion bhajis were quite large, as were the naan breads. We would happily buy this again, but it looks likely that it is no longer available.

Nice....

4 stars

Was delicious we really liked it although only 4 small pieces of chicken in the curries but apart from that was fine.

Herd Chicken

2 stars

Good spice levels but very hard pieces of chicken compared to previous purchases of same item

