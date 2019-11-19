By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

Product Description

  • Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky
  • Cardhu comes from one of the oldest of the Speyside distilleries, which have nestled in foothills near the River Spey for 200 years. Members of the Cardhu whisky family are lively in character and surprise with every sip. Distinct honey on the nose with some clean, firm grain followed by rich malt. Exotic fruit follows with mango and kiwi. Some grassiness and light note of peat way in the background. Big entry into the mouth with immediate wave of ripe malt which brings out some spicy notes and hints of vanilla. All the while there seems to be a little rumble of peat way back in the rear. Soft, satisfying finish. Our Master Blender has carefully selected casks to create a mouth-wateringly sweet malt whisky with a quietly spicy finish. Gold Reserve is fruitier and warmer than the classic 12 year old, its initial sweetness is cut by crisp orange zest followed by a subtle mineral dryness. Cardhu Gold Reserve is a great choice as a sweeter aperitif. Beautifully presented in gold luxurious packaging, Cardhu Gold Reserve makes the perfect gift for any whisky lover.
  • Rich and beautifully tasting Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Cardhu family
  • Fairly dry with biscuity oak and a little cinnamon, plus toffee and apple notes
  • Serve in a large balloon glass neat or with a little water. Gold Reserve also offers up some new, fruity flavours when served with ice
  • Master Blender Matthew Crow has carefully selected casks to create a mouth-wateringly sweet, rich and mellow Single Malt whisky
  • One of the most distinctive, luxurious Scotch Whisky bottles in the world, perfect as a gift
  • Pack size: 70cl

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth, beautifully structured and well-paced Speyside malt with a rich texture and a balance of sweet fruit, dark chocolate, toffee and spice

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Cardhu Distillery,
  • Morayshire,
  • IV30 1UF,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Cardhu Distillery,
  • Morayshire,
  • IV30 1UF,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Fabulously smooth single malt

I’m no connoisseur but this single malt whisky is beautifully smooth and the nicest I have tasted. I have 1 open bottle and 2 unopened for next year because at the discounted price they are a steal. My Scottish son-in-law loves it (although that could be simply down to the fact I paid for it).

Bought this Whisky along with a couple of others o

Bought this Whisky along with a couple of others over a year ago ,came home to find my son had opened it ?? Wish i had done it sooner it had a very smooth constituency almost Oily and a Smoky after taste ,I will be buying another

