Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

Fabulously smooth single malt
I’m no connoisseur but this single malt whisky is beautifully smooth and the nicest I have tasted. I have 1 open bottle and 2 unopened for next year because at the discounted price they are a steal. My Scottish son-in-law loves it (although that could be simply down to the fact I paid for it).
Bought this Whisky along with a couple of others over a year ago ,came home to find my son had opened it ?? Wish i had done it sooner it had a very smooth constituency almost Oily and a Smoky after taste ,I will be buying another