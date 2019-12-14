Tesco Finest Xo Brandy 70Cl

Delicious and great value at the price.
I love this brandy. It is so smooth and mellow with the flavour of dried fruits and a little oak. Amazing value when you consider what you have to pay for more well known brands. I would recommend it to anyone who enjoys brandy. Try it with some good coffee and a Tesco mince pie. Perfect!
A Great Very Smooth Brandy
This brandy is so smooth. It tastes just as good if not better than the good main brands like Martell, Courvoisier etc because it is 5 years old. Well worth the money. You have to try.