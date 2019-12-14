By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Xo Brandy 70Cl

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Xo Brandy 70Cl
£ 16.50
£23.58/litre
  • Energy208kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Oak Aged XO French Brandy
  • XO French Brandy Aged 5 Years. Distinctive dried fruit aromas, smooth & mellow with elegant oak undertones. alc. 40% vol. Aged in oak casks in the cellars of one of France’s famous grape growing regions.
  • Delicate fruit aromas, smooth & mellow
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Produce of

Produced in France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

28 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cle

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy831kJ / 201kcal208kJ / 50kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and great value at the price.

5 stars

I love this brandy. It is so smooth and mellow with the flavour of dried fruits and a little oak. Amazing value when you consider what you have to pay for more well known brands. I would recommend it to anyone who enjoys brandy. Try it with some good coffee and a Tesco mince pie. Perfect!

A Great Very Smooth Brandy

5 stars

This brandy is so smooth. It tastes just as good if not better than the good main brands like Martell, Courvoisier etc because it is 5 years old. Well worth the money. You have to try.

