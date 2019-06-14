Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pastry Pie 500G

Sorry, can not recommend this
Had this last week, when I cut into it, there were only three pieces of steak in the whole pie, the rest of the contents was just gravy so won’t be buying it again.
Best Steak and Ale Pie of any Own Brand product.
These are one of the best pies on the market. The steak is tender and fairly large pieces, the gravy is rich and flavoursome and the pastry is not soggy unlike some other pies you can get. The cost is more realistic when purchased as part of a multi-deal, which seems to have been available for a lifetime. We'll done Tesco.
Rubbish
Can they afford the meat. Did I say meat.....not a lot. Waste of money!
Ok but not enough flavour
Its OK. It doesn't have a whole lot of flavour though. The steak & ale pie from the Co Op is much better.
Soggy pastry and tasteless filling.
Worst meat pie ever. Devoid of any sort of taste, no seasoning, with gristly meat and unpleasant soggy pastry.
A must on our shopping list
Great quality & a very tasty pie.