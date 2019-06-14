By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pastry Pie 500G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Steak & Ale Puff Pastry Pie 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
1/3 of a pie
  • Energy1732kJ 414kcal
    21%
  • Fat20.8g
    30%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chunks of beef steak in ale gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Flaky pastry filled with tender steak in a rich Cornish ale gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is the deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Beef (37%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ale (Barley) (12%), Water, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Beef Stock, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Balsamic Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled:200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen:190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pie (167g)
Energy1037kJ / 248kcal1732kJ / 414kcal
Fat12.4g20.8g
Saturates5.7g9.5g
Carbohydrate21.7g36.3g
Sugars1.4g2.3g
Fibre1.5g2.5g
Protein11.5g19.3g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sorry, can not recommend this

1 stars

Had this last week, when I cut into it, there were only three pieces of steak in the whole pie, the rest of the contents was just gravy so won’t be buying it again.

Best Steak and Ale Pie of any Own Brand product.

5 stars

These are one of the best pies on the market. The steak is tender and fairly large pieces, the gravy is rich and flavoursome and the pastry is not soggy unlike some other pies you can get. The cost is more realistic when purchased as part of a multi-deal, which seems to have been available for a lifetime. We'll done Tesco.

Rubbish

1 stars

Can they afford the meat. Did I say meat.....not a lot. Waste of money!

Ok but not enough flavour

3 stars

Its OK. It doesn't have a whole lot of flavour though. The steak & ale pie from the Co Op is much better.

Soggy pastry and tasteless filling.

1 stars

Worst meat pie ever. Devoid of any sort of taste, no seasoning, with gristly meat and unpleasant soggy pastry.

A must on our shopping list

5 stars

Great quality & a very tasty pie.

