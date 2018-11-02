By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Egg Lasagne Pasta 250G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Egg Lasagne Pasta 250G
£ 1.70
£6.80/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1673kJ 395kcal
    20%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Dried lasagne pasta made from durum wheat semolina and egg.
  • Sheets of slow dried durum wheat and free range egg pasta with a traditional rough texture created using bronze dies in Ponte a Moriano district of Lucca, Italy. Perfect for layering heavier meat sauces.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina (68%), Pasteurised Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened place in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 35 - 40 mins
For best results, oven cook. It is not necessary to pre-cook lasagne pasta. Pre-heat oven to 180C/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. In a greased ovenproof dish place a thin layer of your choice of sauce and then arrange a layer of lasagne strips on top. Alternate layers of the sauce and lasagne strips covering the last layer with a white sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and place in the oven for 35-40 minutes until brown.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
It is not necessary to pre-cook the lasagne sheets to create your lasagne, as it can be used straight from the packet. However if you prefer to pre-cook the lasagne sheets use the following method: add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 10 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy984kJ / 232kcal1673kJ / 395kcal
Fat2.3g3.9g
Saturates0.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate44.7g75.9g
Sugars1.8g3.1g
Fibre1.5g2.5g
Protein7.6g12.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Doesn’t cook well. Don’t buy.

1 stars

Very poor quality product. Needs much longer cooking time than stated. There were only 3 layers of pasta but was not cooked properly. Only bought because you didn’t stock Napolini.

