Tesco Finest Egg Lasagne Pasta 250G

Doesn’t cook well. Don’t buy.
Very poor quality product. Needs much longer cooking time than stated. There were only 3 layers of pasta but was not cooked properly. Only bought because you didn’t stock Napolini.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984kJ / 232kcal
Durum Wheat Semolina (68%), Pasteurised Egg.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened place in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 35 - 40 mins
For best results, oven cook. It is not necessary to pre-cook lasagne pasta. Pre-heat oven to 180C/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. In a greased ovenproof dish place a thin layer of your choice of sauce and then arrange a layer of lasagne strips on top. Alternate layers of the sauce and lasagne strips covering the last layer with a white sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and place in the oven for 35-40 minutes until brown.
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
It is not necessary to pre-cook the lasagne sheets to create your lasagne, as it can be used straight from the packet. However if you prefer to pre-cook the lasagne sheets use the following method: add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 10 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 10 mins
Produced in Italy
3 Servings
Carton. composite widely recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 170g
|Energy
|984kJ / 232kcal
|1673kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|44.7g
|75.9g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|7.6g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|-
|-
