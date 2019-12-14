By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 500G

Write a review
Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
1/3 of a pie
  • Energy1860kJ 445kcal
    22%
  • Fat24.7g
    35%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with chunks of beef steak in gravy.
  • Crumbly pastry filled with tender steak in a rich beef gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a delicate shortcrust pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Beef (37%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Beef Stock, Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar, Malted Barley Extract, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Salt, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Beef, Water, Tomato Purée, Carrot Concentrate, Salt, Leek Concentrate, Onion Concentrate, Beef Fat, Black Pepper, Laurel, Tarragon Oil, Thyme Oil, Garlic Oil.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 55-60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pie (167g)
Energy1114kJ / 267kcal1860kJ / 445kcal
Fat14.8g24.7g
Saturates6.2g10.4g
Carbohydrate22.2g37.0g
Sugars1.5g2.5g
Fibre1.7g2.8g
Protein10.4g17.3g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Awful

1 stars

Awful. Barely any meat and no flavour. Horrible. Will never buy again and urge others not to.

Used to be a full and meaty pie

2 stars

The filling tasted Lovely as it always used too, but there was not much filling and in a percentage ratio only about 35% was actual meat. In half a pie I got 4 pieces of beef. The pastry was thin too and very hard, we were disappointed. Would not buy again.

Cooking instructions need revision

2 stars

Has all the ingredients for a good pie. However cooking instructions are disingenuous. Top crust of the pie burns quickly if instructions are followed, ruining the pie. I bought 2 of these and the first one burnt. Second one is in the oven at 140 degrees (60 lower than recommended) and top crust has browned and is blackening within 15mins (cooking time is 30mins). And it's not my oven! Regularly cook food in there as per guidelines with no problem.

Shame about the pastry...

2 stars

The meat was ok but the pastry was just about inedible - for some reason it tasted sweet and really wan't very nice at all.

