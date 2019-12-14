Tesco Steak Shortcrust Pie 500G

Awful
Awful. Barely any meat and no flavour. Horrible. Will never buy again and urge others not to.
Used to be a full and meaty pie
The filling tasted Lovely as it always used too, but there was not much filling and in a percentage ratio only about 35% was actual meat. In half a pie I got 4 pieces of beef. The pastry was thin too and very hard, we were disappointed. Would not buy again.
Cooking instructions need revision
Has all the ingredients for a good pie. However cooking instructions are disingenuous. Top crust of the pie burns quickly if instructions are followed, ruining the pie. I bought 2 of these and the first one burnt. Second one is in the oven at 140 degrees (60 lower than recommended) and top crust has browned and is blackening within 15mins (cooking time is 30mins). And it's not my oven! Regularly cook food in there as per guidelines with no problem.
Shame about the pastry...
The meat was ok but the pastry was just about inedible - for some reason it tasted sweet and really wan't very nice at all.