Tesco Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pastry Pie 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
1/3 of a pie
  • Energy1790kJ 428kcal
    21%
  • Fat23.2g
    33%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry pie filled with chunks of chicken in gravy.
  • Crumbly pastry filled with succulent chicken in lightly seasoned gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp, golden finish.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Chicken Stock, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar, Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Bay.

Chicken Stock contains: Chicken Skin, Water, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Chicken, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pie (167g)
Energy1072kJ / 257kcal1790kJ / 428kcal
Fat13.9g23.2g
Saturates5.8g9.7g
Carbohydrate23.0g38.5g
Sugars1.7g2.9g
Fibre1.8g3.0g
Protein8.9g14.9g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Compleye rip-off

1 stars

This was the worst chicken pie I have ever bought. All pastry and gravy. THREE tiny pieces of chicken. Disgusting.

Not tesco usual standard no taste at all cheap!

1 stars

Not tesco usual standard no taste at all cheap!

More filling please! :)

4 stars

This chicken pie is lovely, but some more filling would make it great!

Not the best

2 stars

The pastry was nice, but it had very little chicken in it, and I would not buy it again

Disappointing

2 stars

Flavour was great. Unfortunately there were only 5-6 small pieces of meat in the whole family sized pie. Truly disappointing

Where was the chicken, gravy consistency of jelly

2 stars

Chicken very scarce and small. Not as shown in picture. Can only relate grave consistency similar to what you find in a tin of cat food and poor taste. Edible if your sense of taste isn't great but I'd opt for a different pie next time.

Tasteless

1 stars

Quality was shockingly bad pastry tasted strange it didn't have a lot of chicken in it and the gravy was tasteless. Whoever taste tested this must have zero tastebuds

Terrible

1 stars

Awful, filling is quality is dreadful, like cat food

Do not buy this chicken pie ever.

1 stars

This was very poor. It was meant for 3 portions but my husband and I shared between us. The pastry was very hard and over cooked before the pie went into the oven for heating. The chicken content was deplorable. We probably had 3 very tiny, and I mean tiny, pieces each - the size of a very small marble. I would not recommend this pie to anyone.

poor

1 stars

in the bin

