Tesco Chicken & Gravy Shortcrust Pastry Pie 500G

Compleye rip-off
This was the worst chicken pie I have ever bought. All pastry and gravy. THREE tiny pieces of chicken. Disgusting.
Not tesco usual standard no taste at all cheap!
Not tesco usual standard no taste at all cheap!
More filling please! :)
This chicken pie is lovely, but some more filling would make it great!
Not the best
The pastry was nice, but it had very little chicken in it, and I would not buy it again
Disappointing
Flavour was great. Unfortunately there were only 5-6 small pieces of meat in the whole family sized pie. Truly disappointing
Where was the chicken, gravy consistency of jelly
Chicken very scarce and small. Not as shown in picture. Can only relate grave consistency similar to what you find in a tin of cat food and poor taste. Edible if your sense of taste isn't great but I'd opt for a different pie next time.
Tasteless
Quality was shockingly bad pastry tasted strange it didn't have a lot of chicken in it and the gravy was tasteless. Whoever taste tested this must have zero tastebuds
Terrible
Awful, filling is quality is dreadful, like cat food
Do not buy this chicken pie ever.
This was very poor. It was meant for 3 portions but my husband and I shared between us. The pastry was very hard and over cooked before the pie went into the oven for heating. The chicken content was deplorable. We probably had 3 very tiny, and I mean tiny, pieces each - the size of a very small marble. I would not recommend this pie to anyone.
poor
in the bin