Tesco Chicken & Bacon Puff Pastry Pie 500G

£ 3.00
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
1/3 of a pie
  • Energy1535kJ 367kcal
    18%
  • Fat19.9g
    28%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chunks of chicken and hickory smoked bacon in a creamy white wine sauce topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Flaky pastry filled with chicken and smoked bacon in a creamy sauce. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our pies just the way you'd make it at home, giving a flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and flavour. The pastry case is then deep filled, topped and milk glazed for a crisp golden finish.
  Pack size: 500g
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken (19%), Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Hickory Smoked Bacon (5%), Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, White Wine, Chicken Stock, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, White Pepper.

Hickory Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Chicken Stock contains: Chicken Skin, Water, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Chicken, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pie (167g)
Energy919kJ / 220kcal1535kJ / 367kcal
Fat11.9g19.9g
Saturates5.6g9.4g
Carbohydrate19.7g32.9g
Sugars1.9g3.2g
Fibre1.3g2.2g
Protein7.8g13.0g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Waste of money, however low the price is reduced.

1 stars

If you are reading this, you will save money. Nothing is good about this pie. Pastry is neither puff nor flaky, more like a bland hard shortcrust. Didn't cook in the suggested 30 minutes, still only luke warm inside. Filling is almost none existant, perhaps 10% filling 90% air. The filling itself was bits of chicken and tiny 3-4mm cubes of tasteless bacon. Save your money, don't buy this.

not good value at all

1 stars

had to search for the chicken and i found 3 small bits of bacon the pastry was good

BLAND

1 stars

CONGRATULATION ON MAKING THE MOST BLAND PIE KNOWN TO HUMANITY

Please bring back the old recipe!

1 stars

This pie used to be pretty good for the price, but not any more. The sauce is unpleasantly gloopy and tastes strongly of onions and not much else. There seems to be a bit of a pattern with Tesco trying to reduce the salt in products and adding in other, inappropriate flavours to make up for it. The quiche lorraine also now has onion in it which isn't true to the real recipe. Will not be buying either of these products again.

A poor quality pie. If you like pastry it was medi

1 stars

A poor quality pie. If you like pastry it was mediocre. If you like chicken pie avoid. They are probably the worst product I have bought in Tesco. I bought two which is a real pity. An expensive way of feeding the birds!!!

Disgusting

1 stars

Flaky pastry was thin and sodden; small pieces poor meat; sauce was like a paste. Absolutely disgusting.

good amount chicken breast in pie

5 stars

this is regularly on my shopping list as we think the amount of chicken plus a good pastry top, makes a very good dinner

