Tesco Chicken & Bacon Puff Pastry Pie 500G

Waste of money, however low the price is reduced.
If you are reading this, you will save money. Nothing is good about this pie. Pastry is neither puff nor flaky, more like a bland hard shortcrust. Didn't cook in the suggested 30 minutes, still only luke warm inside. Filling is almost none existant, perhaps 10% filling 90% air. The filling itself was bits of chicken and tiny 3-4mm cubes of tasteless bacon. Save your money, don't buy this.
not good value at all
had to search for the chicken and i found 3 small bits of bacon the pastry was good
BLAND
CONGRATULATION ON MAKING THE MOST BLAND PIE KNOWN TO HUMANITY
Please bring back the old recipe!
This pie used to be pretty good for the price, but not any more. The sauce is unpleasantly gloopy and tastes strongly of onions and not much else. There seems to be a bit of a pattern with Tesco trying to reduce the salt in products and adding in other, inappropriate flavours to make up for it. The quiche lorraine also now has onion in it which isn't true to the real recipe. Will not be buying either of these products again.
A poor quality pie. If you like pastry it was mediocre. If you like chicken pie avoid. They are probably the worst product I have bought in Tesco. I bought two which is a real pity. An expensive way of feeding the birds!!!
Disgusting
Flaky pastry was thin and sodden; small pieces poor meat; sauce was like a paste. Absolutely disgusting.
good amount chicken breast in pie
this is regularly on my shopping list as we think the amount of chicken plus a good pastry top, makes a very good dinner