Bonne Maman Baba Rhum 2X 140G

loved it
mixed reviews - but I loved it
Extremely disappointing
I was really looking forward to this dessert as Rum Baba used to be a favourite, but unfortunately this was a huge let down - the syrup had an overwhelmingly strong taste of alcohol and the cake was disgustingly soggy. It’s rare I will waste food but this had to go in the bin. The worst dessert I’ve ever bought.
beautifully rummy
Way too strong & very soggy.....so disappointed.
However you pronounce it the Rum makes it.
A Good dash of Rum in this Baba!
Not worth trying
Having fond memories of this dessert and as it was on special I thought I would try it. Found that the syrup which should have been thick like runny honey was like water and the alcohol did not gently warm it was harsh and did not taste nice.
not rum!
Just taste of strong flavouring
ABSOLUTLEY DELICious
No other words for iit ABSOLUTLY DELICIOUS