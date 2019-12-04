By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Baba Rhum 2X 140G

Bonne Maman Baba Rhum 2X 140G
£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Sponge cake
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk) 8, 1%, Rum 54º (6, 8%), Whole Fresh Egg, Honey, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fresh Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Carbonate) (Gluten), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Gelling Agent : Pectin, Contains Alcohol

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated.For use by date: see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in France

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • B.P. 1 - F-46131,
  • Biars,
  • France.

Return to

  • Bonne Maman Consumer service :
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 875 kJ/208 kcal
Fat 3.8 g
of which saturates 2.2 g
Carbohydrates 35 g
of which sugars 26 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 2.5 g
Salt 0.5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

loved it

5 stars

mixed reviews - but I loved it

Extremely disappointing

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this dessert as Rum Baba used to be a favourite, but unfortunately this was a huge let down - the syrup had an overwhelmingly strong taste of alcohol and the cake was disgustingly soggy. It’s rare I will waste food but this had to go in the bin. The worst dessert I’ve ever bought.

beautifully rummy

5 stars

beautifully rummy

Way too strong & very soggy.....so disappointed.

2 stars

Way too strong & very soggy.....so disappointed.

However you pronounce it the Rum makes it.

5 stars

A Good dash of Rum in this Baba!

Not worth trying

1 stars

Having fond memories of this dessert and as it was on special I thought I would try it. Found that the syrup which should have been thick like runny honey was like water and the alcohol did not gently warm it was harsh and did not taste nice.

not rum!

1 stars

Just taste of strong flavouring

ABSOLUTLEY DELICious

5 stars

No other words for iit ABSOLUTLY DELICIOUS

