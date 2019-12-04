By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g

Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Dairy dessert.
  • Net weight: 200g 2x(96g e + 4g)
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream 36%, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fresh Egg Yolk, Whole Fresh Egg 6, 7%, Natural Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Seeds, Topping: Caramel Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Bonne Maman's tips: Sprinkle the contents of the attached sachet evenly over the surface of the Crème Brûlée. Place the pot in the oven until golden and bubbling. Allow to cool slightly before eating. Alternatively, serve cold.
  • Pots not to be sold separately

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • Z.I.,
  • 46130 Biars sur Cère,
  • France

Return to

  • Bonne Maman Consumer Service,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 989 kJ/237 kcal
Fat 15 g
of which saturates 8.5 g
Carbohydrates21 g
of which sugars 21 g
Fibre 0.0 g
Protein 4.5 g
Salt 0.11 g

