Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g
Product Description
- Dairy dessert.
- Net weight: 200g 2x(96g e + 4g)
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream 36%, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Fresh Egg Yolk, Whole Fresh Egg 6, 7%, Natural Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Seeds, Topping: Caramel Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Bonne Maman's tips: Sprinkle the contents of the attached sachet evenly over the surface of the Crème Brûlée. Place the pot in the oven until golden and bubbling. Allow to cool slightly before eating. Alternatively, serve cold.
- Pots not to be sold separately
Name and address
- Bonne Maman,
- Z.I.,
- 46130 Biars sur Cère,
- France
Return to
- Bonne Maman Consumer Service,
- PO Box 149,
- St Ives,
- PE27 9BA.
- info@bonnemaman.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|989 kJ/237 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|of which saturates
|8.5 g
|Carbohydrates
|21 g
|of which sugars
|21 g
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|Protein
|4.5 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
