Tesco Finest Meringue Pavlova

£ 1.90
£1.90/each
One-sixth of a pavlova contains
  • Energy251kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1672kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Meringue pavlova.
  • Light and Crisp. Made with Free Range British Eggs
  • Made with British free range eggs and slow baked until perfectly light
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg White

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-sixth of a pack (15g) contains
Energy1672kJ / 393kcal251kJ / 59kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate93.2g14.0g
Sugars90.1g13.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.7g0.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

love these

5 stars

crunchy, chewy we had some lovely summer pavlovas thanks to these meringues

