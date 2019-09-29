By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G
£ 2.00
£2.50/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy967kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes coated with goose fat and a lightly seasoned batter.
  • We use carefully selected Maris Piper for our roast potatoes, which gives the perfect light and fluffy texture, and cook them in rich goose fat so they’re crunchy and golden on the outside.
  • Made with Maris Piper potatoes for a light, fluffy texture and cooked in rich goose fat for a perfect crispy finish.
  • British potatoes
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (89%), Goose Fat (5%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Amaranth Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Salt.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
230°C/ Fan 210°C/ Gas 8.
Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until crisp and golden. Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (120g**)
Energy806kJ / 192kcal967kJ / 230kcal
Fat6.8g8.1g
Saturates1.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate29.7g35.6g
Sugars2.1g2.5g
Fibre3.1g3.7g
Protein1.5g1.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really greasy, fat poured out of them while cookin

2 stars

Really greasy, fat poured out of them while cooking.

Bullets

1 stars

Only bought these as I had a bad hand and could not peel my own! Little bullets! you cannot cut these and the taste of "Goose Fat" is definitely not there- total waste of money. The rest of the bag has gone in the bin!

Fat is rancid

1 stars

These potatoes used to be nice, but for the last 3 months they have been vile. There is a distinct lack of fat so they cook Bradley they either stay white or breakup, and they fat that is there is rancid completely off, they have made me ill twice now.

Good as mine!

5 stars

These are wonderful - crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, just as they should be. Easy to cook and you can just use what you need, so no waste.

the potatoes are too small,need to be larger in si

2 stars

the potatoes are too small,need to be larger in size,when cooked,there's not much potatoe inside.just a hard shell,may stop them if they dont improve.

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice Gluten free potatoes

Good product, sometimes poor quality potatoes used

4 stars

I regularly buy this product and the quality of the potatoes is variable, sometimes blemished

My wife wont use anything else, and i just love the taste,

5 stars

these roasters are like no other for taste and quality, and for the same results time after time.

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Aunt Bessie's 12 Golden Yorkshires 220G

£ 1.00
£4.55/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here