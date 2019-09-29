Tesco Finest Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

Really greasy, fat poured out of them while cookin
Bullets
Only bought these as I had a bad hand and could not peel my own! Little bullets! you cannot cut these and the taste of "Goose Fat" is definitely not there- total waste of money. The rest of the bag has gone in the bin!
Fat is rancid
These potatoes used to be nice, but for the last 3 months they have been vile. There is a distinct lack of fat so they cook Bradley they either stay white or breakup, and they fat that is there is rancid completely off, they have made me ill twice now.
Good as mine!
These are wonderful - crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, just as they should be. Easy to cook and you can just use what you need, so no waste.
the potatoes are too small,need to be larger in si
Lovely
Really nice Gluten free potatoes
Good product, sometimes poor quality potatoes used
I regularly buy this product and the quality of the potatoes is variable, sometimes blemished
My wife wont use anything else, and i just love the taste,
these roasters are like no other for taste and quality, and for the same results time after time.