Tesco Homestyle Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 950G

Fantastic chips better than the more expensive chips. I’m a fan. 👍
These chips are amazing. A great substitute for McCains crinkled cut.
Really lovely chips, crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Very pleased with them.
easily the best crinkle cut oven chip I have had (and I've tried all the top brands like bessies, mccain etc). Nice & crisp outer with fluffy insides.
Tried these only once, a third ended up thrown away, wish you stocked Aunt Bessies
As good as homemade but cooked in the oven!!
These were gorgous really crispy with a lovely taste.I'm getting these regularly from now on.
These chips are stodgy and dry. They don't crisp up, just stay pale. We disliked them so much we tried twice and then just threw the rest away.
These frozen crinkle cut chips are the best good quality i have found and a very firm favourite with my family.
Tried these by accident, and cooked them in my air fryer. These are the best frozen chips ever. They are 99% as good as twice fried fresh chips cooked in a deep fat fryer.
We love these chips, they taste like home made and can be crispy if baked for the correct time. A great price for the amount you get. Highly Recommended