Tesco Homestyle Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 950G

4(13)
Tesco Homestyle Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 950G
£ 1.35
£1.43/kg
1/7 of a pack
  • Energy708kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated in batter.
  • Crinkle cut, in a seasoned coating for extra crispiness
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Crinkle cut, in a seasoned coating for extra crispiness
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 950g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 - 22 minutes or until crisp and golden. Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

950g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/7 of a pack (95g**)
Energy745kJ / 177kcal708kJ / 168kcal
Fat4.2g4.0g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate30.5g29.0g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre3.5g3.4g
Protein2.5g2.4g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Fantastic

5 stars

Fantastic chips better than the more expensive chips. I’m a fan. 👍

These chips are amazing. A great substitute for Mc

5 stars

These chips are amazing. A great substitute for McCains crinkled cut.

Really lovely chips.

5 stars

Really lovely chips, crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Very pleased with them.

Fantastic

5 stars

easily the best crinkle cut oven chip I have had (and I've tried all the top brands like bessies, mccain etc). Nice & crisp outer with fluffy insides.

Not good quality

2 stars

Tried these only once, a third ended up thrown away, wish you stocked Aunt Bessies

As good as homemade but cooked in the oven!!

5 stars

These were gorgous really crispy with a lovely taste.I'm getting these regularly from now on.

We like crisp chips, not stodge.

1 stars

These chips are stodgy and dry. They don't crisp up, just stay pale. We disliked them so much we tried twice and then just threw the rest away.

Tesco chips

5 stars

These frozen crinkle cut chips are the best good quality i have found and a very firm favourite with my family.

Try these, great chips

5 stars

Tried these by accident, and cooked them in my air fryer. These are the best frozen chips ever. They are 99% as good as twice fried fresh chips cooked in a deep fat fryer.

Tasty Chips

5 stars

We love these chips, they taste like home made and can be crispy if baked for the correct time. A great price for the amount you get. Highly Recommended

