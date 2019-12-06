Tesco Homestyle Straight Cut Oven Chips 950G

These chips are just right
These chips are just right. Not too thin, not too chunky. They cook nicely with crispiness on the outside and just the right amount of fluff/texture inside. I cook them just a bit longer than recommended to give them the crispiness I like. I just wish they came in bigger bags, because the 950g size isn't big enough.
Love love love these chips! :)
These chips are great. I never buy anything else now.
Best frozen chips
These are just like home made chips but I cook them in fat not in the oven. Takes less than half the time,
yum
really yummy especially in my air fryer
worst oven chips ive ever had really hard couldnt eat them!
Good value tasty
Very tasty just like mother used to make
Good value and tasty!
These have a soft fluffy centre and a crisp outside (if cooked for a little longer than suggested).No brown bits or skin. These are good value and made an enjoyable meal with Tesco own brand pizza!
Great chips
Tried most brands of oven chips these were the best and great value for money
If these chips are available, then they go in my shopping basket, and even had comments from family members about how great they are. One thing is that for a while they were not available until I realised the packaging had been changed. I think when packaging is changed, an indicator of some kind should appear next to the item.
Just as a chip should be
I’ve tried many oven chips and we think this is the best so far.