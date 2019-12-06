By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Homestyle Straight Cut Oven Chips 950G

Tesco Homestyle Straight Cut Oven Chips 950G
£ 1.35
£1.43/kg
1/7 of a pack
  • Energy645kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated in batter.
  • Straight cut, in a seasoned coating for extra crispiness
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Straight cut, in a seasoned coating for extra crispiness
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 950g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Maize Starch, Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 230°C / Fan 210°C / Gas 8.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-22 minutes or until crisp and golden. Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances may vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

950g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy733kJ / 174kcal645kJ / 153kcal
Fat4.1g3.6g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate30.9g27.2g
Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre2.5g2.2g
Protein2.1g1.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 950g typically weighs 616g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

These chips are just right

5 stars

These chips are just right. Not too thin, not too chunky. They cook nicely with crispiness on the outside and just the right amount of fluff/texture inside. I cook them just a bit longer than recommended to give them the crispiness I like. I just wish they came in bigger bags, because the 950g size isn't big enough.

Love love love these chips! :)

5 stars

These chips are great. I never buy anything else now.

Best frozen chips

5 stars

These are just like home made chips but I cook them in fat not in the oven. Takes less than half the time,

yum

5 stars

really yummy especially in my air fryer

worst oven chips ive ever had really hard couldnt

1 stars

worst oven chips ive ever had really hard couldnt eat them!

Good value tasty

5 stars

Very tasty just like mother used to make

Good value and tasty!

4 stars

These have a soft fluffy centre and a crisp outside (if cooked for a little longer than suggested).No brown bits or skin. These are good value and made an enjoyable meal with Tesco own brand pizza!

Great chips

5 stars

Tried most brands of oven chips these were the best and great value for money

If these chips are available, then they go in my s

5 stars

If these chips are available, then they go in my shopping basket, and even had comments from family members about how great they are. One thing is that for a while they were not available until I realised the packaging had been changed. I think when packaging is changed, an indicator of some kind should appear next to the item.

Just as a chip should be

5 stars

I’ve tried many oven chips and we think this is the best so far.

