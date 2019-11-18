Tesco Roast Potatoes 800G

Waste of money
The best ready roasties I have tried, which have been many. I cooked these with Sunday roast and treated them the same as if I had parboiled from fresh. Put them in a tray with very hot dripping and they came out crisp on the outside fluffy on the inside and tasted great. Well done Tesco these will be ordered regularly I recommend them.
Im on my third bag, thinking third time lucky but each and every potato has black eyes in it. They don't roast nicely and tasty powdery. Cheapis what you pay, cheap is what you get. Pay £1 more and get Aunt Bessies.
Excellent value for money and taste just a good if not better than branded roast potatoes
used to be perfect for quick snap dinners ; however the last two times, one batch was covered in very thick starch which was inedible and the last batch were rotten ( actually black ) . has put me off buying them again.
These potatoes are just perfect, crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Perfect for a working mum to make a proper roast even after long day at work.
Far cheaper than branded roast potatoes, and taste just fine.
The main thing I found is turn the temperature up a little higher and cook for longer on each side. then you get a reasonable roast spud.
Very tasty pieces of real potato with a nice and fluffy interior. Some pieces a bit small so they became a bit too crisp. Excellent value.