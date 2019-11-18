By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 1.00
£1.25/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy784kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 572kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Roasting potatoes in a crispy coating.
  • Frozen roasting potatoes, cooked with sunflower oil. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, a perfect side for roast dinners.
  • Selected potatoes, prepared in a light coating for crispiness
  • Cook from frozen 35 mins
  • Fluffy & crisp
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (95%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Turmeric.

 

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 30-35 mins
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (137g**)
Energy572kJ / 135kcal784kJ / 186kcal
Fat1.9g2.6g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate26.5g36.3g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre2.3g3.2g
Protein2.0g2.7g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Waste of money

1 stars

Black inside in two packets do not buy!

The best ready roasties I have tried, which have b

5 stars

The best ready roasties I have tried, which have been many. I cooked these with Sunday roast and treated them the same as if I had parboiled from fresh. Put them in a tray with very hot dripping and they came out crisp on the outside fluffy on the inside and tasted great. Well done Tesco these will be ordered regularly I recommend them.

Horrible

1 stars

Im on my third bag, thinking third time lucky but each and every potato has black eyes in it. They don't roast nicely and tasty powdery. Cheapis what you pay, cheap is what you get. Pay £1 more and get Aunt Bessies.

Excellent value for money and taste just a good if

5 stars

Excellent value for money and taste just a good if not better than branded roast potatoes

poor quality control.

2 stars

used to be perfect for quick snap dinners ; however the last two times, one batch was covered in very thick starch which was inedible and the last batch were rotten ( actually black ) . has put me off buying them again.

Crispy and fluffy

5 stars

These potatoes are just perfect, crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Perfect for a working mum to make a proper roast even after long day at work.

Cheap!

5 stars

Far cheaper than branded roast potatoes, and taste just fine.

Oven Roast Potatoes

3 stars

The main thing I found is turn the temperature up a little higher and cook for longer on each side. then you get a reasonable roast spud.

Golden and Tasty.

4 stars

Very tasty pieces of real potato with a nice and fluffy interior. Some pieces a bit small so they became a bit too crisp. Excellent value.

