Rio Mare Tuna In Olive Oil 160G

Rio Mare Tuna In Olive Oil 160G
£ 1.50
£1.45/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna in Olive Oil.
  • No 1 in Italia*
  • *Market leader in Italy (IRI data Y.E. Sept 2014)
  • Pack size: 104g

Information

Ingredients

Tuna**, Olive Oil, Salt, **Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) Pelamis

Storage Type

Ambient

Drained weight

104g

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g Serving of the Whole Product
Energy 410 kcal
-1695 kJ
Fat 38 g
of which: saturates 6,2 g
Carbohydrates 0 g
of which: sugars 0 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 1,3 g

