Search with a list of items 

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K Rowling

5(29)Write a review
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

  • Harry Potter has never even heard of Hogwarts when the letters start dropping on the doormat at number four, Privet Drive. Addressed in green ink on yellowish parchment with a purple seal, they are swiftly confiscated by his grisly aunt and uncle. Then, on Harry's eleventh birthday, a great beetle-eyed giant of a man called Rubeus Hagrid bursts in with some astonishing news: Harry Potter is a wizard, and he has a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. An incredible adventure is about to begin!These new editions of the classic and internationally bestselling, multi-award-winning series feature instantly pick-up-able new jackets by Jonny Duddle, with huge child appeal, to bring Harry Potter to the next generation of readers. It's time to PASS THE MAGIC ON .

29 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I’ve wanted to read these books for a while after loving the movies. It didn’t disappoint and came in perfect condition!

Great item

5 stars

Bought this for my son for Christmas and he can't wait to read it. Great item

Great book

5 stars

I bought this as a present for my son. What better way for a child to use their imagination, than reading Harry Potter

Excellent Read

5 stars

I got this so I could read the whole series as I thought it was time after watching all the films. A great book such a page turner.

Very good

5 stars

I am so glad that I bought this as it actually explains things that you otherwise miss in the movies. And it was a very good price to buy.

Love this book

4 stars

Got this to replace my original copy which has gone missing, as always I came to Tesco because of the price and also from recent perchases I know that the book will be in excellent condition when I pick it up, also love the next day store collection if you order before a certain time.

GREAT READ

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter she loved it and have bought others in the collection

This is a excellent book to read

5 stars

I had bought my book a month ago .When I had read only one sentens I strat away notised a lot of things about how nasty Harry's unty was.

Impressed

5 stars

I ordered some Harry Potter books for a lesson I was teaching as it was very cheap to buy in bulk. They came next day, no fuss no problems. Found this surprising as I hardly shop at Tesco. Very happy

Xmas present

5 stars

Our grandson loves this book he is asking about other books in the potter series.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

