By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cottage Pie 1.5Kg

2.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Cottage Pie 1.5Kg
£ 6.00
£4.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1509kJ 359kcal
    18%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato (59%) (Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper), Beef (22%), Onion, Water, Cornflour, Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not Suitable for heating from Frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (360g**)
Energy419kJ / 100kcal1509kJ / 359kcal
Fat3.3g11.9g
Saturates1.4g4.9g
Carbohydrate12.2g44.0g
Sugars0.7g2.5g
Fibre1.2g4.4g
Protein4.7g16.8g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not much meat.

3 stars

Tasted fine, but virtually no meat. Disappointed

Disgusting

1 stars

Only giving it 1 star cause there's not a no star option. Simply awful, I think my dog eats better food than this tbh. Mostly mash, no flavour and it's left a bad taste in my mouth. Serves my right for looking for an quick and easy tea option. Would of been better off serving up beans on toast.

Disgusting.

1 stars

I bought this to try, as a quickie meal. It was mostly potato and the measly bit of meat tasted horrible. I would NOT recommend this meal to anybody, even the dog !

Very tastey

5 stars

My husband loves Tescos cottage pie. Its a great price for a delicious meal.

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Lasagne 1.5Kg

£ 6.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Carbonara Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

£ 6.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Chicken & Tomato Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

£ 6.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Farmhouse Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

£ 1.40
£1.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here