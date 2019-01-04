Tesco Cottage Pie 1.5Kg

Not much meat.
Tasted fine, but virtually no meat. Disappointed
Disgusting
Only giving it 1 star cause there's not a no star option. Simply awful, I think my dog eats better food than this tbh. Mostly mash, no flavour and it's left a bad taste in my mouth. Serves my right for looking for an quick and easy tea option. Would of been better off serving up beans on toast.
Disgusting.
I bought this to try, as a quickie meal. It was mostly potato and the measly bit of meat tasted horrible. I would NOT recommend this meal to anybody, even the dog !
Very tastey
My husband loves Tescos cottage pie. Its a great price for a delicious meal.