Complan Original Nutritional Drink 425g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g powder
|% NRV*
|Per serving**
|% NRV*
|Energy
|1865 kJ
|1025 kJ
|-
|443 kcal
|244 kcal
|Fat
|14.7 g
|8.1 g
|of which, saturates
|6.7 g
|3.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|62.4 g
|34.3 g
|of which,sugars
|26.5 g
|14.6 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|15.4 g
|8.5 g
|Salt
|0.5 g
|0.3 g
|Vitamin A
|547 µg
|68
|301 µg
|38
|Vitamin D
|9.2 µg
|184
|5.1 µg
|102
|Vitamin E
|9.1 mg
|76
|5.0 mg
|42
|Vitamin K
|56 µg
|75
|31 µg
|41
|Vitamin C
|53 mg
|66
|29 mg
|36
|Thiamin
|1.2 mg
|109
|0.66 mg
|60
|Riboflavin
|1.5 mg
|107
|0.81 mg
|58
|Niacin
|8.3 mg
|52
|4.6 mg
|29
|Vitamin B6
|1.8 mg
|129
|1.0 mg
|71
|Folic Acid
|189 µg
|95
|104 µg
|52
|Vitamin B12
|1.3 µg
|52
|0.71 µg
|28
|Biotin
|31 µg
|62
|17 µg
|34
|Pantothenic acid
|5.3 mg
|88
|2.9 mg
|48
|Potassium
|720 mg
|36
|396 mg
|20
|Chloride
|463 mg
|58
|255 mg
|32
|Calcium
|560 mg
|70
|308 mg
|39
|Phosphorus
|496 mg
|71
|273 mg
|39
|Magnesium
|105 mg
|28
|58 mg
|15
|Iron
|6.7 mg
|48
|3.7 mg
|26
|Zinc
|4.2 mg
|42
|2.3 mg
|23
|Copper
|0.5 mg
|50
|0.3 mg
|30
|Manganese
|0.71 mg
|36
|0.39 mg
|20
|Selenium
|20 µg
|36
|11 µg
|20
|Chromium
|15 µg
|38
|8.3 µg
|21
|Molybdenum
|24 µg
|48
|13 µg
|26
|Iodine
|88.0 µg
|59
|48.0 µg
|32
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Per 55g powder - 8 Scoops (when mixed with 200ml water)
|-
|-
|-
|-
