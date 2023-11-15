Complan Original Nutritional Drink 425g

Vitamin and mineral fortified drink mix, with skimmed milk. For more information about Complan, recipe ideas and more, please visit us at www.complan.com

Nutrition when you need it Specially fortified with protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and 26 vitamins and minerals: Vitamin C, zinc and iron which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system Calcium, vitamin D and magnesium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Complan mix-at-home drinks are also available in: Summer Strawberry, Velvety Vanilla, Rich Chocolate, Delicious Banana.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pack size: 425G

Ingredients

Skimmed Cow's Milk (43%), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palmolein, Sunflower Oil), Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Sodium L-Ascorbate, Flavouring (contains Cow's Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Sulphate, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Nicotinamide, Choline Chloride, Zinc Sulphate, L-Ascorbic Acid, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, D-Biotin, Phytomenadione, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Riboflavin, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Preparation and Usage

3 easy steps to prepare your Complan: you will need 200ml (1/3 pint) of warm water or milk (cold or warm), a whisk or fork and a glass or mug. 1 Add a little of the water or milk to the glass or mug and add 8 scoops, or approximately 4 rounded tablespoons of Complan 2 Mix to a smooth cream with the whisk or fork 3 Top up with the remaining water or milk, stirring continuously It is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. A serving refers to 8 scoops (approx. 55g) mixed with water, per day. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet. Did you know Complan Original can be used to fortify your favourite food or drinks? Simply stir one tablespoon (more if preferred) directly into food or drink. Alternatively, make up into a paste and add to your food or drink. Then, sit back and enjoy with the knowledge you have added extra fortification! Complan Original should not be added to boiling food or drinks. Prepare the food per serving and use within 2 hours. Always discard unfinished feeds.

