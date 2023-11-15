We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Complan Original Nutritional Drink 425g

Complan Original Nutritional Drink 425g

4.9(8)
Write a review

£5.50

£1.29/100g

Vegetarian

Vitamin and mineral fortified drink mix, with skimmed milk.For more information about Complan, recipe ideas and more, please visit us at www.complan.com
Nutrition when you need itSpecially fortified with protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and 26 vitamins and minerals:Vitamin C, zinc and iron which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune systemCalcium, vitamin D and magnesium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bonesVitamins B2, B6 and B12 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Complan mix-at-home drinks are also available in:Summer Strawberry, Velvety Vanilla, Rich Chocolate, Delicious Banana.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
26 Vitamins + MineralsCarefully developed goodnessVitamin D contributes towards normal function of immune systemIron contributes towards reduction of tiredness & fatigueDeveloped by our nutritionistsNo artificial colours, sweeteners or preservativesSuitable for a vegetarian dietGluten free
Pack size: 425G
Vitamin D contributes towards normal function of immune systemIron contributes towards reduction of tiredness & fatigueVitamin C, zinc and iron which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune systemCalcium, vitamin D and magnesium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bonesVitamins B2, B6 and B12 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Skimmed Cow's Milk (43%), Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palmolein, Sunflower Oil), Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Sodium L-Ascorbate, Flavouring (contains Cow's Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Sulphate, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Nicotinamide, Choline Chloride, Zinc Sulphate, L-Ascorbic Acid, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, D-Biotin, Phytomenadione, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Riboflavin, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Sodium Selenite

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Preparation and Usage

3 easy steps to prepare your Complan: you will need 200ml (1/3 pint) of warm water or milk (cold or warm), a whisk or fork and a glass or mug.1 Add a little of the water or milk to the glass or mug and add 8 scoops, or approximately 4 rounded tablespoons of Complan2 Mix to a smooth cream with the whisk or fork3 Top up with the remaining water or milk, stirring continuouslyIt is important to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume a varied and balanced diet, including regular meals. A serving refers to 8 scoops (approx. 55g) mixed with water, per day. Suggested intake for adults: 1-2/day. People with diabetes and pregnant women should consult their dietitian or doctor before including as part of their diet.Did you know Complan Original can be used to fortify your favourite food or drinks?Simply stir one tablespoon (more if preferred) directly into food or drink. Alternatively, make up into a paste and add to your food or drink. Then, sit back and enjoy with the knowledge you have added extra fortification! Complan Original should not be added to boiling food or drinks.Prepare the food per serving and use within 2 hours. Always discard unfinished feeds.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

View all Weight Management

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here