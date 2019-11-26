By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cypressa Stuffed Vine Leaves With Rice & Herbs 280G

£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Stuffed Vine Leaves with Rice & Herbs
  • A family business providing superior produce since 1964
  • Foods of the sun
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice) (45%), Water, Vine Leaves (15%), Onions, Soya Oil (Soya), Salt, Herbs (Spearmint, Dill) (0.4%), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Ambient dry storage. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best before: see lid

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Enjoy as a part of a meze, starter or main meal.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.

Return to

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.
  • www.cypressa.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 676 kJ/162 kcal
Fat 10g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 14.9g
of which sugars 1.1g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 2.1g
Salt 1.2g

