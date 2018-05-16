By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
7 Days Croissant Double Max With Cocoa & Vanilla 60G

7 Days Croissant Double Max With Cocoa & Vanilla 60G
£ 0.50
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Croissant with cocoa and vanilla flavour fillings.
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Filling 11.5%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Vanilla Flavour Filling 11.5%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dextrose, Ethyl Alcohol, Egg Yolk Powder, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabilizer (Cellulose Gum), Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Vanilla Flavouring 0.1%, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that uses as raw materials: Nuts, Soya products

Produce of

Produced in EU

Number of uses

Pack contains about 2.1 servings

Name and address

  • www.7days.com

Return to

  • www.7days.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving 28g:
Energy:1866kJ/ 448kcal523kJ/125kcal
Fat:28g7.8g
of which Saturates:15g4.2g
Carbohydrate: 42g12g
of which Sugars: 14g3.9g
Protein: 6.0g1.7g
Salt: 0.45g0.13g
Pack contains about 2.1 servings--

