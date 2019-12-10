By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxford Estates Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Australian Wine
  • On the banks of South Australia's mighty Murray river, Oxford Landing's grapes have thrived since 1958 in sustainably grown vineyards. A heady mixture of feijoa, apple skin and poached pear with hints of cinnamon and tea rose. Drink with cured ocean trout with horseradish and avocado
  • Oxford Landing Estates is family-owned and committed to making varietal wines that are great value for money. Wyndham Hill-Smith founded Oxford Landing in 1958 on the banks of the River Murray, South Australia. The winery has matured into one of Australia's most innovative viticultural estates, delivering flavours that reflect the unique vineyard terroir.

At Oxford Landing, we like to ‘keep it real'. That means maintaining a sense of perspective and recognising what really matters. Remembering where we came from and being proud of our roots. And making wines that are a true reflection of the place they come from.

  • Wine of South Australia
  • Estates grown and bottled
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A light, bright, crisp and cleansing Pinot Grigio with lifted aromas of poached pair and cinnamon

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Oxford Landing Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Gris

Vinification Details

  • This wine is made with 100% wild fermentation that creates layers of flavour and richness. The wine is then left on yeast lees for 3 months and stirred every week for complexity and creaminess.

History

  • Oxford Landing Estates is family-owned and committed to making varietal wines that are great value for money. Wyndham Hill Smith founded Oxford Landing in 1958 on the banks of the River Murray, South Australia. The winery has matured into one of Australia's most innovative viticultural estates, delivering flavours that reflect the unique vineyard terroir.

Regional Information

  • Oxford Landing Estates Pinot Grigio is grown on the banks of the Murray River on a range of red sandy soils over limestone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Oxford Landing Estates,
  • Oxford Landing Rd,
  • Waikerie,
  • South Australia 5330.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.
  • www.oxfordlanding.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Pair it with Indian or Chinese food

5 stars

Goes well with curries.

