Oxford Estates Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Pair it with Indian or Chinese food
Goes well with curries.
At Oxford Landing, we like to ‘keep it real'. That means maintaining a sense of perspective and recognising what really matters. Remembering where we came from and being proud of our roots. And making wines that are a true reflection of the place they come from.
South Australia
White
9.0
12% vol
Oxford Landing Estates
Screwcap
Australia
Wine
Pinot Gris
Ambient
Wine of Australia
18 Years
75cl
