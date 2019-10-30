By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crafted No Added Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Juice 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Crafted No Added Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Juice 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango & Passion Fruit Juice Drink
  • Blended to Perfection
  • This is a fruity fragrant blend. The smooth and sweet mango is the flavour you'll pick up first. Then the passion fruit adds a tangy hit that balances the taste perfectly. This wonderfully refreshing drink has a smooth, light finish.
  • Creating delicious fruit juice drinks is what we do.
  • We love discovering new and exciting combinations of fruit to create our distinctive blends.
  • We carefully choose the highest quality ingredients, blending fruit with water. But we never, ever, add sugar or sweeteners. The fruits we choose are sweet enough. On top of it, our drinks provide you with 1 of your 5 a day.
  • For us it's all about finding the perfect balance of flavours, allowing each fruit to shine through.
  • The result? A drink that will surprise and delight your taste buds.
  • That's our craft.
  • Expertly sourced & crafted
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • A uniquely crafted fruit blend
  • Sweet, smooth & subtle
  • Contains only naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juice from Concentrate (59%) (Apple, Grape, Passion Fruit (3%)), Water, Apple Puree, Mango Puree (6%), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.For best before date: See top of carton.

Produce of

Crafted in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before drinking for maximum taste
  • Serving Suggestion
  • For a simple twist, we serve it with a slice or two of lime (over ice of course) and finish with a large squeeze.
  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This carton contains 5 servings of 200ml

Name and address

  • Cracker Drinks Co. Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3088,
  • Reading,
  • RG1 9ZG,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Cracker Drinks Co. Ltd.,
  • PO Box 3088,
  • Reading,
  • RG1 9ZG,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.crackerdrinks.com
  • www.crafteddrinks.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml serving
Energy 128kJ257kJ
-30kcal60kcal
Fat 0.0g0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 7.5g14.9g
of which sugars*7.3g14.5g
Fibre 0.2g0.4g
Protein 0.1g0.3g
Salt 0.0g0.0g
*contains naturally occurring fruit sugars--
This carton contains 5 servings of 200ml--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshing drink any time of the day.

5 stars

Delicious mix of the two fruits, lovely and light and with the benefit of no added sugar.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple Juice 1 Litre

£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml

Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

£ 0.85
£0.85/kg

Tesco Mango & Passion Fruit Smoothie 750Ml

£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here