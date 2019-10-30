Crafted No Added Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Juice 1 Litre

Refreshing drink any time of the day.
Delicious mix of the two fruits, lovely and light and with the benefit of no added sugar.
Fruit Juice from Concentrate (59%) (Apple, Grape, Passion Fruit (3%)), Water, Apple Puree, Mango Puree (6%), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.For best before date: See top of carton.
Crafted in the UK
This carton contains 5 servings of 200ml
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml serving
|Energy
|128kJ
|257kJ
|-
|30kcal
|60kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|14.9g
|of which sugars*
|7.3g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|*contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
|-
|-
|This carton contains 5 servings of 200ml
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019