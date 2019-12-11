By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starbucks Fairtrade Espresso Coffee Beans 200G

image 1 of Starbucks Fairtrade Espresso Coffee Beans 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Whole Bean Coffee 100% Arabica.
  • Intense and caramelly sweet, this coffee is at the heart of our handcrafted latte.
  • STARBUCKS Dark Roast coffees are fuller-bodied and bold.
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich & caramelly notes, STARBUCKS Espresso Roast Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee, ready to grind
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

100% Arabica

Storage

Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container at room temperature and use within a week of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Great Coffee
  • Grind beans for your brewing method. Use cold, filtered water.
  • 10g coffee + 180ml water

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • UK & ROI: 0080063785385
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

