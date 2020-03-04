Starbucks House Blend Ground Coffee 200G
Product Description
- Roast and Ground 100% Arabica Coffee.
- A blend of fine Latin American beans roasted to a glistening, dark chestnut colour. STARBUCKS Medium Roast coffees are smooth and balanced.
- Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Rich with toffee notes, STARBUCKS House Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee, ready to brew
- Aroma, body and flavour all in balance with tastes of nuts and coca
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
100% Arabica
Storage
Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container at room temperature and use within a week of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Use cold, filtered, water.
- 10g coffee + 180ml water
