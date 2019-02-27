Tesco Carbonara Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

Bland tasting - looks good but no flavour!
Quality didn't seem to be the problem but there was little flavour - we had to add cheese and various sauces to make it palatable. I hate bland food and this looks good but needs to taste much better than it does to get me to try it again. Certainly not up to Tesco's standards and I hope they do something about this.
Wonderfully flavourless.
Perfectly edible. I would recommend adding something with flavour if you want taste to go with your food, as it is a little bland. But for the autistic who avoid strong sensations, it's great.
Disgusting
This was awful. Totally lacking in taste and a total waste of money