Tesco Carbonara Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 6.00
£4.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy2423kJ 576kcal
    29%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 646kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Penne pasta in cheese sauce topped with smoked streaky bacon.
  • Penne pasta in cheese sauce topped with smoked streaky bacon. Rich creamy sauce finished with beechwood smoked streaky bacon
  • Rich creamy sauce finished with beechwood smoked streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (7%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 ½ / 3 ½ mins
Remove film lid.
Decant a quarter of the product into a microwavable container and cover.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/4 of a pack (375g)
Energy646kJ / 153kcal2423kJ / 576kcal
Fat4.7g17.7g
Saturates2.3g8.6g
Carbohydrate19.0g71.3g
Sugars2.3g8.4g
Fibre0.8g2.9g
Protein8.3g31.3g
Salt0.6g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland tasting - looks good but no flavour!

2 stars

Quality didn't seem to be the problem but there was little flavour - we had to add cheese and various sauces to make it palatable. I hate bland food and this looks good but needs to taste much better than it does to get me to try it again. Certainly not up to Tesco's standards and I hope they do something about this.

Wonderfully flavourless.

5 stars

Perfectly edible. I would recommend adding something with flavour if you want taste to go with your food, as it is a little bland. But for the autistic who avoid strong sensations, it's great.

Disgusting

1 stars

This was awful. Totally lacking in taste and a total waste of money

