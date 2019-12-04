By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Tomato Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

Tesco Chicken & Tomato Pasta Bake 1.5Kg
£ 6.00
£4.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1952kJ 462kcal
    23%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 123kcal

Product Description

  Penne pasta and chicken in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
  • Penne pasta and chicken in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese. Chicken simmered in rich herby tomato sauce finished with mozzarella
  • Chicken simmered in rich herby tomato sauce finished with mozzarella
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Cooked Pasta, Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Salt, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above Once defrosted do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 / 4 mins
Remove film lid.
Decant a quarter of the product into a microwavable container and cover.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy520kJ / 123kcal1952kJ / 462kcal
Fat1.6g5.9g
Saturates0.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g67.5g
Sugars2.2g8.3g
Fibre1.9g7.2g
Protein8.3g31.0g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

