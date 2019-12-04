Tesco Chicken & Tomato Pasta Bake 1.5Kg

- Energy1952kJ 462kcal23%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 123kcal
Product Description
- Penne pasta and chicken in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
- Pack size: 1.5kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Tomato, Cooked Pasta, Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Salt, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.
Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above Once defrosted do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 5 / 4 mins
Remove film lid.
Decant a quarter of the product into a microwavable container and cover.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.5kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|520kJ / 123kcal
|1952kJ / 462kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.0g
|67.5g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|7.2g
|Protein
|8.3g
|31.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
