Reeses Peanut Butter Tree 34G

Reeses Peanut Butter Tree 34G
£ 0.60
£1.77/100g
Offer

Product Description

  • Christmas Tree Peanut butter crème centre inside a milk chocolate flavour coating
  • Pack size: 34G

Information

Ingredients

Peanut Butter Crème Centre (63.5%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (36.5%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Skimmed Milk Powder; Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea and/or Palm Kernel Oil); Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Whey (Milk) Emulsifiers; Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Salt; Artificial Flavour; Vanillin], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets and Soy Beans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before end see side of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

34g

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g):
Energy 2205kJ / 527kcal
Total Fat 30.4g
of which Saturates 9.0g
Carbohydrates53.3g
of which Sugars 47.2g
Protein 12.5g
Salt 0.99g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

