Reeses Peanut Butter Tree 34G
Product Description
- Christmas Tree Peanut butter crème centre inside a milk chocolate flavour coating
- Pack size: 34G
Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter Crème Centre (63.5%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (36.5%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Skimmed Milk Powder; Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea and/or Palm Kernel Oil); Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Whey (Milk) Emulsifiers; Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Salt; Artificial Flavour; Vanillin], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°c-18°c) and consume before the date given.For best before end see side of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
34g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|2205kJ / 527kcal
|Total Fat
|30.4g
|of which Saturates
|9.0g
|Carbohydrates
|53.3g
|of which Sugars
|47.2g
|Protein
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.99g
Using Product Information
