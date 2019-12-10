Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Wild Berry Pink Gin
- The original handcrafted pink gin which contains zero sugar, Greenall's Wild Berry takes its inspiration from English countryside hedgerows, combining blackberries and raspberries with Greenall's Original London Dry Gin to create a flavoured pink gin with a difference.
- For over 250 years, Greenall's has been handcrafted by England's oldest gin distillers.
- Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin - naturally infused containing zero sugar
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Subtle red fruit balanced with rounded juniper notes and fresh citrus flavours. Taste: Silky smooth opening that develops into rich camphor and citrus taste with underlying fruity touch. Finish: Medium length with delicate sweetness
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Greenall's Wild Berry Gin & Tonic or Lemonade
- 50ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
- 100ml Premium Lemonade or Tonic Water
- Berries to garnish
- Greenall's Wild Berry Flora Dora
- 40ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
- 20ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 10ml Raspberry Syrup
- Ginger Beer
- Greenall's Wild Berry Squeeze
- 50ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
- 30ml berry mixture (a premix of fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon juice, crème de cassis and raspberry syrup)
- Topped with 125ml Schweppes tonic water
- Serve with a lemon slice
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH.
Return to
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH.
- www.greenallsgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019