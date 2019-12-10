By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin 70Cl

image 1 of Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Wild Berry Pink Gin
  • The original handcrafted pink gin which contains zero sugar, Greenall's Wild Berry takes its inspiration from English countryside hedgerows, combining blackberries and raspberries with Greenall's Original London Dry Gin to create a flavoured pink gin with a difference.
  • For over 250 years, Greenall's has been handcrafted by England's oldest gin distillers.
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin - naturally infused containing zero sugar
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Subtle red fruit balanced with rounded juniper notes and fresh citrus flavours. Taste: Silky smooth opening that develops into rich camphor and citrus taste with underlying fruity touch. Finish: Medium length with delicate sweetness

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Greenall's Wild Berry Gin & Tonic or Lemonade
  • 50ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
  • 100ml Premium Lemonade or Tonic Water
  • Berries to garnish
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Flora Dora
  • 40ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
  • 20ml Fresh Lime Juice
  • 10ml Raspberry Syrup
  • Ginger Beer
  • Greenall's Wild Berry Squeeze
  • 50ml Greenall's Wild Berry Pink Gin
  • 30ml berry mixture (a premix of fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon juice, crème de cassis and raspberry syrup)
  • Topped with 125ml Schweppes tonic water
  • Serve with a lemon slice

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.
  • www.greenallsgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

