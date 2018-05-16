Christmas Ale Gift Tube 330Ml

Product Description
- Caste Eden Christmas Chestnut Ale
- A classic seasonal winter ale brewed with locally grown barley and English hops. Perfectly blended to give a malty, slightly nutty, hop flavour to savour.
- Craft brewed for maximum flavour
- Pack size: 33CL
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (contains Gluten), Hops, Yeast, Chestnut Flavour
Allergy Information
- This product does not contain Nuts
Tasting Notes
- A classic seasonal winter ale brewed with locally grown barley and English hops. Perfectly blended to give a malty, slightly nutty, hop flavour to savour
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Tube
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Castle Eden Brewery Ltd,
- 8 East Cliff Road,
- Spectrum Business Park,
- Seaham,
- SR7 7PS.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020