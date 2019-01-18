By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 30G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 30G
£ 0.60
£2.00/100g

Offer

Each 30 g contains
  • Energy670 kJ 160 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.1 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.5 g
    28%
  • Sugars17 g
    19%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Design may vary from displayed image

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Deliciously creamy milk chocolate in little fun shaped pieces
  • Made with Fairtrade cocoa and sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 portion per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bag (30 g):
Energy 2234 kJ (535 kcal)670 kJ (160 kcal)
Fat 30 g9.1 g
of which Saturates 18 g5.5 g
Carbohydrate 57 g17 g
of which Sugars 56 g17 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.6 g
Protein 7.3 g2.2 g
Salt 0.24 g0.07 g

