New
Rimmel Extra 3D Lash Mascara Black 8 Ml

Rimmel Extra 3D Lash Mascara Black 8 Ml
Volume, length & definition mascara
Suitable for sensitive eyes
A 3D lash look without clumps
Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Extra 3D Lash Mascara. Zero clumps for definition, length and curl. The 3D brush makes it easy to capture, coat and lift every lash. With its smudge proof and hydrogel formula, it gives lashes an ultra-smooth film for a healthy look. Enriched with Vitamin E with film-formers, waxes and pigments - this mascara is your every day go-to! Live the London Look.
Define, lengthen, and curl your lashes with zero clumpsThe 3D brush makes it easy to capture, coat and lift every lashSmudge-proof mascara in extreme black colourHydrogels give lashes an ultra-smooth film for a healthy lookVitamin E-enriched formula with film-formers, waxes, and pigments
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Tribehenin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Mica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylene/Methacrylate Copolymer, Collagen, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces/Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces/Silver Ferment, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 77491), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

