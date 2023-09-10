Rimmel Extra 3D Lash Mascara Black 8 Ml Volume, length & definition mascara Suitable for sensitive eyes A 3D lash look without clumps

Want the London Look? Rimmel London brings you Extra 3D Lash Mascara. Zero clumps for definition, length and curl. The 3D brush makes it easy to capture, coat and lift every lash. With its smudge proof and hydrogel formula, it gives lashes an ultra-smooth film for a healthy look. Enriched with Vitamin E with film-formers, waxes and pigments - this mascara is your every day go-to! Live the London Look.

Define, lengthen, and curl your lashes with zero clumps The 3D brush makes it easy to capture, coat and lift every lash Smudge-proof mascara in extreme black colour Hydrogels give lashes an ultra-smooth film for a healthy look Vitamin E-enriched formula with film-formers, waxes, and pigments

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, PVP, Cera Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Tribehenin, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Mica, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Hydrolyzed Wool, Serica Powder/Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl Palmitate, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ethylene/Methacrylate Copolymer, Collagen, Colloidal Gold, Saccharomyces/Platinum Ferment, Saccharomyces/Silver Ferment, Ceramide 2, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables, Sodium Sulfate, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Phalaenopsis Lobbi Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 77491), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ferric Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage