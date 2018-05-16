Tesco British Pork, Apple and Chestnut Stuffed Turkey Crown 2.59kg-3.39kg Serves 8-11
Product Description
- Turkey crown with backbone and prime wing, basted with turkey stock and added water, stuffed with pork, chestnut and apple stuffing, topped with a smoked streaky bacon lattice with added water, bay leaves and a sachet of honey glaze.
- A real showstopper, with pork, apple & chestnut stuffing, this is dressed with smoked streaky bacon has been stock basted to keep the moisture in, and paired with a sweet, sticky honey glaze to complement. Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers. A brilliant combination of flavours provides a perfect centrepiece for the Christmas dinner table. Perfect with all the traditional trimmings. Our turkey tastes great with a homemade rich gravy using the turkey cook juices. Check out our carving tips on Tesco.com/realfood This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, The Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- ROAST IN THE BAG Paired with a sweet sticky honey glaze
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (80%), Pork, Apple And Chestnut Stuffing (10%)[Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Water, Chestnuts, Apple, Onion, Gluten Free Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cane Molasses], Stock Baste [Water, Turkey Bones, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon With Added Water (2%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Curing Salt [Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)]], Honey Glaze Sachet [Clear Honey, Glucose Syrup, Water, Maize Starch, Lemon Concentrate, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 26-34 hours in the fridge. Follow the cooking instructions above Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, cook within 24 hours. Store turkey crown in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Preheat the oven 180°C / Fan 160°c / Gas 4. Remove sleeve and place glaze sachet to one side. This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging. For best results we recommend cooking in the bag. Do not pierce or open before cooking. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the pre-heated oven, Cook for time stated on label (20 mins per kg plus 70 mins), Cut bag 10 minutes before end of cooking and pour over glaze. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving. *PLEASE NOTE WHEN REMOVING THE BAG THE CLIP WILL BE VERY HOT*
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging and place glaze sachet to one side
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
- If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8-11 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Due to the nature of the bacon garnish, the meat may have a light pink colour underneath the bacon when cooked.However, the meat is perfectly safe to eat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2.59kg - 3.39kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g with stuffing
|Energy
|701kJ / 167kcal
|1052kJ / 250kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|27.3g
|41.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Due to the nature of the bacon garnish, the meat may have a light pink colour underneath the bacon when cooked.However, the meat is perfectly safe to eat.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
